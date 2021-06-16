Syracuse Talks Basketball Successor — Hopkins' Name Doesn't Come Up

Coach Jim Boeheim, entering his 46th season, has to be getting close to the end.

Six years ago, Syracuse singled out Mike Hopkins as a seamless basketball coaching replacement for whenever Jim Boeheim stepped down.

The long-time assistant coach became the man in waiting without any foreseeable competition.

Hopkins left for the University of Washington, but that likely still didn't change that Syracuse employment agreement much.

Now with legendary college coaches such as Mike Krzyzewski of Duke and Roy Williams of North Carolina announcing their retirements following decades of service and those schools hiring in-house, Syracuse has been asked about its contingency plans.

Boeheim is 77 now, entering his 46th season, seemingly coming up on the end of his dedicated run at his alma mater.

Hopkins, who's had decidedly mixed results in Seattle, is no longer the automatic fall-back candidate that he once was.

When quizzed about a possible Boeheim replacement, Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack — now there's a basketball name — referenced the three current assistant coaches as being capable in what they do.

They include associate head coach Adrian Autry and assistants Gerry McNamara and Allen Griffin.

Of course, the Syracuse AD, even if interested, wouldn't necessarily name-drop Hopkins because he is employed elsewhere.

“We’re very fortunate in our three assistants,’' Wildhack told reporters. “Coach Autry (and) Coach McNamara, they will both be head coaches someday. I firmly believe both will be successful. Coach Griffin. Allen’s done a really good job since he’s been here. He doesn’t have quite the experience that Gerry or Adrian does, but we’ve got a great staff.’'

It was in 2015 that SU chancellor Kent Syverud very publicly tabbed Hopkins, then-associate head coach, as Boeheim’s designated successor. The plan was for the assistant to take over the program following the 2017-18 season.

Hopkins couldn't wait and took the job at Washington for the 2017-18 season, replacing the fired Lorenzo Romar, out after 15 seasons.

When he was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year in his first two seasons, Hopkins appeared to only solidify his Syracuse opportunity whenever it came and if he wanted it.

Boeheim, however, with a chance to coach his sons Buddy and Jimmy, a 6-foot-6 senior and a 6-foot-8 graduate transfer, delayed his departure plans until at least the end of the coming season.

Meantime, Hopkins' star has fallen in a big way, with the Huskies finishing 15-17 and in last place in the Pac-12 in 2020 and a disturbing 5-21 and in 11th place this past season.

Autry, McNamara and Griffin all are former Syracuse players, as is Hopkins.

“Either Gerry or Adrian are certainly capable of being a head coach anywhere in the country,’' Wildhack told his media gathering. “But also, as we did for men’s lacrosse, we hired Gary [Gait] not because he’s an alum, but because we thought he was the best person to be the leader of our men’s lacrosse program. We’ll apply the same criteria to our men’s basketball program.’'

Hopkins is now rebuilding the UW and fighting for his job as he enters his fifth season with the Huskies.

