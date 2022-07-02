Former Husky Terrell Brown Will Try to Go the Popular Timberwolves Route

The Pac-12's leading scorer joins Minnesota like so many locals before him.

Terrell Brown Jr., looking for an NBA team after leading the Pac-12 Conference in scoring, will join the Minnesota Timberwolves entry in the NBA Summer League.

That's a former University of Washington basketball player connecting with the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

Why are we not surprised by this?

The 6-foot-3 guard from Seattle will try to earn a job with an NBA franchise that currently employs 6-foot-9 forward Jaden McDaniels and 6-foot-4 shooting guard Jaylen Nowell, both ex-UW players.

Husky assistant coach Will Conroy was quick to point out Brown's summer league basketball assignment.

And why not?

The one-time UW point guard finished up his NBA career with the Timberwolves during the 2012-13 season before turning to college coaching.

He's not the only one from Seattle to stop off in Minneapolis to pull some minutes and take a few shots.

Brandon Roy, the former Husky first-team All-America pick and NBA All-Star selection, finished up his pro basketball career with the Timberwolves during the 2012-13 season, same as Conroy, though they didn't play together.

Minnesota has been an NBA destination not only for Husky basketball players but plenty of Seattle and Washington state players in forward Martell Webster, who committed to the UW but went straight to the NBA; Gonzaga guard Richie Frahm from Battleground; and guards Luke Ridnour and Aaron Brooks, who went from Blaine and Seattle, respectively, to the University of Oregon before spending time with the Timberwolves.

Brown, who averaged 21.7 points per game for the UW this past season, went undrafted last month, but worked out with several NBA franchises and his name is out there.

