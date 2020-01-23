Hair-Raising Husky: Tsohonis Brings Style to the UW Lineup

His coach says the Washington guard has court presence, a pace, a feel for the game.

Speak with him, and Marcus Tsohonis offers a reflective style, giving thoughtful, detailed answers to reporters' questions.

He also has that hair. That gigantic, glorious hair. It's the first thing you notice about him.

He's needs to cut down on his turnovers and make his free throws with the game on the line, but he doesn't have a hair out of place.

With those exploding follicles, Tsohonis could have played in the ABA.

Next to Dr. J , Darnell Hillman and Artis Gilmore.

He would have looked good dribbling and dishing a red, white and blue basketball.

The Portland product has a 2020 game and an old-school basketball look.

Other players tie their long hair in a bun, see RaeQuan Battle, but Tsohonis prefers to put his on full display.

Listen to the reaction on the video when he's asked to address his fashionable appearance.