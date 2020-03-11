UW Bans Fans From Events, Could Make Spring Football Game Off Limits

The University of Washington will prohibit spectators from attending its future home athletic events, effective immediately because of coronavirus pandemic fears, the school announced on Wednesday.

That could possibly close the UW's spring football game to the public on Saturday, April 25, in Husky Stadium. Jimmy Lake's new coaching staff had been lobbying for a record fan turnout that day.

All Huskies athletic events will proceed at their scheduled sites, but attendance will be restricted to the athletes, coaches and working personnel, which include credentialed media members, plus any visiting recruits or athletes' family members.

The Huskies men's basketball team is currently competing in the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas, after going straight to Nevada from its regular-season-ending road trip to Arizona because of illness concerns. Everyone appears to be in good health.

Before leaving, UW coach Mike Hopkins said anyone on his basketball team who showed evidence of a fever, was coughing or demonstrated any other symptoms wouldn't travel. However, the dozen players who normally travel have been in uniform and able to participate.

"Stuff changes so rapidly, we're just doing what we're being told by the university," Hopkins said in the video clip. "Travel cautiously."

UW sports immediately affected by the crowd-size limitations of 250, as enacted by Washington Governor Jay Inslee, include softball, baseball and gymnastics. That includes a UW softball game on Thursday against USA Softball.

People who purchased tickets will automatically receive a credit toward a future event this year or during the 2020-21 season, or a refund if preferred for single-game purchases.