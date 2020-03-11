HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

UW Bans Fans From Events, Could Make Spring Football Game Off Limits

Dan Raley

The University of Washington will prohibit spectators from attending its future home athletic events, effective immediately because of coronavirus pandemic fears, the school announced on Wednesday.

That could possibly close the UW's spring football game to the public on Saturday, April 25, in Husky Stadium. Jimmy Lake's new coaching staff had been lobbying for a record fan turnout that day.

All Huskies athletic events will proceed at their scheduled sites, but attendance will be restricted to the athletes, coaches and working personnel, which include credentialed media members, plus any visiting recruits or athletes' family members. 

The Huskies men's basketball team is currently competing in the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas, after going straight to Nevada from its regular-season-ending road trip to Arizona because of illness concerns. Everyone appears to be in good health.

Before leaving, UW coach Mike Hopkins said anyone on his basketball team who showed evidence of a fever, was coughing or demonstrated any other symptoms wouldn't travel. However, the dozen players who normally travel have been in uniform and able to participate.

"Stuff changes so rapidly, we're just doing what we're being told by the university," Hopkins said in the video clip. "Travel cautiously."

UW sports immediately affected by the crowd-size limitations of 250, as enacted by Washington Governor Jay Inslee, include softball, baseball and gymnastics. That includes a UW softball game on Thursday against USA Softball. 

People who purchased tickets will automatically receive a credit toward a future event this year or during the 2020-21 season, or a refund if preferred for single-game purchases. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Huskies' Crap Shoot: Need to Roll 3's to Make Tourney Run

Washington freshmen should come ready to play, but they'll need outside help to stay long in Las Vegas.

Dan Raley

WATCH: Kaila's Keys for Beating the Arizona Wildcats on Day 1 of the Pac-12 Tournament

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin breaks down her "Kaila's Keys" for the Washington Huskies to get back-to-back wins against the Arizona Wildcats, this one coming in round one of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

Kaila Olin

Jamal on Jaden: 'NBA Game Might Suit Him Better'

Entering the Pac-12 tournament, the Huskies freshman forward has taken a big step forward with his basketball prowess.

Dan Raley

by

keepchucking24

UW Makes New Radio Deal, Switches to KJR from KOMO

Agreement between university and media outlet to broadcast football and basketball stretches over next five seasons.

Dan Raley

Stewart Receives Dual All-Pac-12 Honors, Only UW Rewards Recipient

Huskies freshman forward sensation selected to both all-league and all-freshman teams by the conference.

Dan Raley

by

Ryguy3

Finishing Flourish: McDaniels Named Pac-12 Freshman of Week

Washington's first-year player puts everything together at what could be the end of his college career.

Dan Raley

by

Ryguy3

It's March Madness: Huskies Embrace It At Just the Right Time

Washington's stunning sweep of the Arizona teams rescues a lost season, makes things fun again.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Take a Number: Handful of Huskies Change Football Identity

Richard Newton wears No. 28 no more for Washington, a football digit made famous by Jacque Robinson.

Dan Raley

Behind the Numbers: Huskies Weather Dry Spell in the Desert

Washington beat the Arizona Wildcats 69-63. The Huskies had a 17-point lead and survived an eight-minute scoring drought from the field. Jamal Bey provided 7 points in the final 3:29. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Mike Martin takes a look Behind the Numbers.

Mike Martin

by

Ct33

LISTEN: Noah Dickerson, Husky Hardcourt Podcast Discuss Arizona Sweep

Noah Dickerson, Jake Grant, and Trevor Mueller recap the final weekend of the regular season in which the Huskies got their first two road wins of the season in a rare sweep of the Arizona schools.

Mike Martin