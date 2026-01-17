UW Basketball Injuries Have Been Epidemic This Season

Danny Sprinkle has to be wondering what he did to deserve the near injury epidemic that has swept through his University of Washington basketball team this season.

When the trainer, not his his coaching staff, is his best friend.

When there's nearly as many players in street clothes on game night as there are in uniform.

"It's been the whole team," Sprinkle said.

With 14 regular-season games to go, the Huskies still struggle to keep anyone from going down or out.

Sprinkle appears to have lost two players for the season, with maybe more a possibility.

Just four of the guys on his roster have appeared in every game, but two have played hurt -- and there's certainly plenty of time for more mishaps with 14 regular-season games left on the schedule, followed by postseason play.

With Friday night's news that Desmond Claude is stepping away from the team because of a season-long injury situation, the Huskies (10-7 overall, 2-4 Big Ten) simply will look down the bench to see who's left when they face 12th-ranked Michigan State (15-2, 5-1) on Saturday afternoon in Alaska Airlines Arena.

Consider the following a medical chart hanging on the end of patient's bed, only it encapsulates the health of an entire team:

1. MADY TRAORE, C

The athletic 6-foot-11 big man formerly a starter for Maryland and New Mexico State was the first to go down, injurying a foot that will cost him the entire season. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Mady Traore and Jacob Ognacevic sat together as injured teammates. | Dave Sizer photo

2. DESMOND CLAUDE, G

The USC transfer severely sprained an ankle in preseason that made him miss the first four games. He played in the next 11, missed another against Ohio State, played briefly against Michigan and now he's done, which costs the Huskies a savvy veteran and 13.3-point scorer.

3. JACOB OGNACEVIC, F

The 6-foot-8 senior forward and 2025 Atlantic Sun Player of the Year made his season debut against Michigan after missing the season's first 16 games with a foot injury and having surgery. Providing he stays healthy, he'll play half a season for the Huskies and move on.

4. BRYSON TUCKER, F

The 6-foot-7 sophomore and Indiana transfer went down with a serve ankle sprain in the third game against Baylor and has played in just nine Husky games while sitting out eight. He only recently reclaimed his starting job two games ago.

JJ Mandaquit is one of just four Huskies who have appeared in every game. | Dave Sizer photos

5. LATHAN SOMERVILLE, F

The 6-foot-10 sophomore and Rutgers transfer played in the opening 11 games and started once before injuring a knee in practice and has missed the past six consecutive outings. There's no indication when he will make it back.

6. WESLEY YATES III, G

Against Seattle U, the sophomore guard broke a bone in his wrist and had surgery. He started the first 11 games, missed five consecutive outings and returned as a reserve against Michigan.

7. JASIR RENCHER, F

He appeared in eight of the first 14 games and appeared to be ready to play a lot more when he came down with an unspecified injury that has made him sit out the past three games. His return is uncertain.

8. HANNES STEINBACH, F

The Huskies' freshman sensation sprained an ankle against Washington State that forced him to miss four games and he's been back for the past 10. His return is up in the air.

9. QUIMARI PETERSON, G

He's one of four Huskeis who have played in all 17 games and started 10, but he was injured entering the season and wasn't able to start until the fifth game.

10. ZOOM DIALLO, G

Likewise, he's played in all 17 games, but he was injured when the season began and wasn't made a starter until the fourth game because of it.

Franck Kepnang plays a physical style of basketball but has stayed healthy. | Dave Sizer photo

11. FRANCK KEPNANG, C

After suffering two consecutive season-ending knee injuries and missing 17 games in his third UW season with yet another knee issue, the 6-foot-11 Kepnang has maintained his health and appeared in all 17 games, starting 16.

12. JJ MANDAQUIT, G

The freshman joins Peterson, Diallo and Kepnang as UW players who have stayed healthy and appeared in every game.

13. COURTLAND MULDREW, G

Another freshman, he's appeared in eight games and been healthy throughout the season.

14. NIKO DZEPINA, F

A midseason addition, he's healthy and played in six games.

15. CHRISTIAN NITU, F

Supposedly redshirting, it's unclear if the 6-foot-10 Florida State transfer is even still on the team, as he does not sit on the bench on game night with the others.

16. BJ ROY, G

The team's lone redshirt and the son of a UW legend, he's healthy and played in two games.

