UW Basketball Team Hosts North Florida in Second Outing

As a prelude to the big football game in Oregon this weekend, the University of Washington basketball team returns to action on Friday night by hosting North Florida in an 8 o'clock matchup at Alaska Airlines Arena.

These Huskies (1-0) come off a 69-52 season-opening win over Weber State on Monday, while their next opponent, the Ospreys (0-1), began this Western trip at Gonzaga that night and lost 104-63.

Mike Hopkins chose to use just eight players in the first game, mixing his four new transfers together with three returning Huskies plus a true freshman.

It's one of his more interesting collection of players, led by 6-foot-7 Kentucky transfer Keion Brooks, supported inside by a pair of bruising big men in 7-foot-1 Fresno State transfer Braxton Meah and 6-foot-11 Oregon newcomer Franck Kepnang, and given an electric boost by true freshman guard Keyon Menifield.

Check out the Skylar Lin photo gallery here for a breakdown on the eight UW players who drew game time in the opener.

THE HUSKY EIGHT UW coach Mike Hopkins went with just his starting lineup and three subs in a 69-52 victory over Weber State. 8 Gallery 8 Images

Incredibly quick, the 6-foot-1 Menifield already has become a fan favorite by making a lot of things happen. In 13 minutes against Weber State, he scored 8 points on 3-for-4 shooting. He can also get a little out of control at times. In his short stint, Menifield drew four fouls, three in the opening half.

"He's a guy who plays exceptionally hard," Hopkins said. "Now he needs to defend without fouling. When gets into a rhythm offensively, he's as good of an offensive player as we have."

Inside, the Huskies rotate Meah and Kepnang in the post. In the opener, they collectively played 40 minutes, scored 9 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, blocked 4 shots and stole the ball once.

"It changes the game," Hopkins said of his new big men. "We have great. rim protection."

