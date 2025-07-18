UW's Nitu Shows What He Can Do with Double-Double in Greece

Washington transfer Christian Nitu (@christiann1tu) was INCREDIBLE in Romania’s 🇷🇴 CRUCIAL 72-57 win over Iceland 🇮🇸 this morning.



20 Points (9/19 FG)

17 Rebounds

4 Blocks

2 Assists

27 Efficiency @UW_MBB pic.twitter.com/S9HrtIbA0C