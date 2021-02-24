Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
Search

UW Signee Jackson Grant Named McDonald's All-American

The Olympia forward is the ninth Husky player to receive the prestigious honor.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The University of Washington basketball team badly lacks frontline scoring, which puts undue pressure on its guard-oriented lineup to compensate and has outsiders wondering how the Huskies intend to fix this.

If nothing else, Jackson Grant has burgeoning credentials that suggest he might be of significant help next season.

On Tuesday, the 6-foot-10 Olympia High School forward was selected as a McDonald's All-American — the ninth Husky basketball player to receive this prestigious honor, signifying him as one of the nation's best.

Unfortunately for Grant, he won't participate in the McDonald's all-star game, which has been canceled for a second consecutive year because of the global pandemic.

As a junior at Olympia High, Grant averaged 17 points and 11 rebounds per game, both areas that need to be rectified by the Huskies for the 2021-22 season.

Currently for the UW, 6-foot-9 senior starter Hameir Wright averages a modest 5.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, and 6-11 sophomore starter Nate Roberts chips in 5.2 and 5.7 points per game, respectively. 

Grant has been a steady AAU and national-team player. He plays for the Washington Supreme. For USA Basketball, he took part in the men's junior national team camp and minicamp in 2019.

Previous players who came to the UW program with McDonald's All-American honors include Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah Stewart (2019); Quade Green (2017); Markelle Fultz (2016); Nigel Williams-Goss (2013); Abdul Gaddy (2009), Spencer Hawes (2006) and Jon Brockman (2005). 

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Jackson Grant is a McDonalds All-American selection.
Basketball

UW Signee Jackson Grant Named McDonald's All-American

Katin Houser no pads
Recruiting

Huskies Offer Scholarship to California QB Katin Houser

the Noah Dickerson Show
Basketball

Noah Dickerson's Podcast: Reviewing the Huskies' 2-1 Week

Husky signee Maurice Heims provides a California high school football update to Husky Maven's Mike Martin.
Recruiting

Class of 2021: California Huskies React to HS Season Restart

Chili Davis has joined the UW staff in a lower-level job.
Football

New Mexico State Assistant Joins Husky Staff in Support Role

Jeremiah Martin makes his presence felt against North Carolina.
Football

Which UW Transfer Portal Newcomers Will Make a Difference?

J'Raan Brooks drives against Cal in Berkeley.
Basketball

Little-used J'Raan Brooks Will Draw More Playing Time on Arizona Trip

Sterling Hinds was one of the fastest Huskies.
Husky Legends

Going Back for Seconds: 8 Fastest UW Football Players