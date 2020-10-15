University of Washington Will Host 3 NCAA Postseason Events in 2025

Fans will be permitted by 2025, won't they?

On Wednesday, the University of Washington announced it will host three NCAA postseason events in 2025, including two rounds of the NCAA men's basketball tournament at the renovated Climate Pledge Arena, formerly the Seattle Center Coliseum and KeyArena.

That same year, the UW also will present the NCAA Men's Golf Regional Championships at Bremerton's Gold Mountain Golf Club and the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Regional Championships on campus at the Alaska Airlines Arena.

"Seattle is such an incredible city and we feel so fortunate that the NCAA has selected to host these events here," UW athletic director Jennifer Cohen said. "We look forward to collaborating with everyone involved to make this a memorable experience for the student-athletes, school and spectators."

Basketball, golf and gymnastics.

The UW previously hosted NCAA tournament men's basketball games at the Seattle Center site in 1998, 2004 and 2015. The downtown arena was awarded more postseason basketball games for 2019 but passed them off to San Jose because arena renovation was scheduled.

Alaska Airlines Arena, as Hec Edmundson Pavilion, once hosted a pair of Final Fours in 1949 and 1952, and earlier rounds in 1953, 1956, 1960 and 1970. But with a capacity of just under 10,000, it is deemed to small to serve as a tournament host.

Hopefully, the ongoing pandemic will be a distant memory come 2025, when these events come to the region.

