SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Quade Green Returns from Ineligibility, Reclaims Leadership Role with Huskies

Dan Raley

Once again, the University of Washington basketball team will be heavily dependent on point guard Quade Green, even more than last season, which turned into a disaster without him.

Husky coach Mike Hopkins, while confirming that Green is scholastically eligible again, said the junior from Philadelphia will have an important role for a now guard-heavy team.

"Quade, he's great, he's been really good academically," Hopkins said. "He looks great right now. I'm really, really proud of him. Everybody responds differently. The way he's stepped up and put huge smiles on our faces and stepped up is great and stepped into a leadership role. I'm really proud of him."

A transfer from Kentucky, the 6-foot Green played in 15 games for the Huskies before flunking out prior to a road trip to the Bay Area. He watched as his teammates fell into an irrevocable tailspin and finished in last place in the Pac-12 Conference.

The UW went from 11-4 with the playmaker running the team, 4-13 without him.

Green averaged 11.6 points and 5.3 assists per game in his half season with the Huskies, who struggled to find a consistent playmaker in his absence, trying a number of replacements.

"He's one of the great guards in the country," Hopkins said. 

During the pandemic, which has curtailed all Pac-12 competition through the end of the year, the Huskies have been able to lift weights and do minimal basketball workouts under the direction of Hopkins and his staff. 

The Husky coach is still waiting on the NCAA to determine if a pair of transfers, shooting guards  Erik Stevenson of Wichita State and Cole Bajema from Michigan, will receive waivers to play for the UW right away.

Former Huskies who transferred this offseason to other schools, guard Elijah Hardy to Portland State and post player Bryan Penn-Johnson to LSU, have received immediate eligibility.

"With the NCAA, we don't know how those decisions are coming around," Hopkins said. "We're just going to see what they come up with. If they don't (get the waivers), we should be OK."

Hopkins also acknowledged his son, Griff, a 6-4 forward who attended South Kent School in Connecticut, will join the Huskies as a walk-on.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
monkeyarms
monkeyarms

WooHoo! Okay, Quade, remember ongoing......'student-athlete'. lol Glad that my beloved Dawgs have Mr. Green back.

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

College Football is Back — But Huskies and Pac-12 Remain on Outside, Looking In

Other conferences are pushing ahead with games and the Big Ten apparently is reconsidering its stance. The Pac-12?

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Choosing a Husky Starting Lineup: Who Splits Out Opposite Nacua?

The UW wide receivers have been up and down in recent seasons, but a new pro-style offense will require somebody to step up and get separation.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Husky NFL Tracker: 40 Former UW Players Seeking Pro Jobs

Progress of University of Washington job-hunters upgraded daily as they compete in 22 training camps.

Dan Raley

by

TianaCole

It's Coach Shehee Now, and His Game is Basketball Rather than Football

The former University of Washington and NFL running back finds his niche as a girls basketball coach in his California hometown.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Budda Baker, NFL's Highest-Paid Safety Ever, Says He's 'Blessed to be Versatile'

The former University of Washington player reaches the apex of his position in just three seasons.

Dan Raley

College Football Holds Its Breath as Season Approaches

Virus spikes felt through college campuses still hoping for football games this fall.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Report: NCAA Mulling Nov. 25 Basketball Start; Pac-12 Still in Delay Mode

The rest of the country could be playing games for five weeks before the Washington Huskies and the rest of the conference catch up.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Grad Transfer QB Jamie Newman Opts Out, Once Considered Washington

The former Wake Forest player leaves Georgia, where he was competing with USC transfer JT Daniels, because of COVID-19 concerns.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

For Former UW Standout Rashaan Shehee, the Impersonal NFL Wasn't for Him

The Husky running back played three years of pro football, two with the Kansas City Chiefs and one more with the XFL's Los Angeles Xtreme.

Dan Raley

Who Wore It Best: The Huskies' No. 4

The Washington Huskies were scheduled to face the Michigan Wolverines in four days on Montlake. Even though the game of the decade has been delayed, we can still look at who was most memorable in wearing No. 4. Kailin Olin breaks it down.

Kaila Olin

by

monkeyarms