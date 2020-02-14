HuskyMaven
UW Will Build Basketball Practice Facility by 2023

Dan Raley

University of Washington's men's and women's basketball programs, both mired in  disappointing seasons caused by tenuous losing streaks, finally got some good news.

On Thursday, the school announced ambitious plans to build a new basketball training and operations facility on the site holding the school's unused swimming pool connected to Hec Edmundson Pavilion.

The UW also will renovate the weight room and Husky Legends Center in the nearby Graves Annex in a collective $60 million construction project funded in its entirety with athletic department donations. The school's board of regents approved the plans. 

Construction begins next year and the facilities are scheduled for completion in 2023, which means among the current basketball players only the freshmen stand to benefit from them.

"The basketball training and operations facility will provide our teams with much-needed practice and community spaces," UW athletic director Jennifer Cohen said in a prepared statement, "and is an important investment in the future success of both programs,"

The men's team was 12-12 and dealing with a six-game losing streak entering Thursday night's game at USC, while the women, who recently ended a 9-game losing streak, are 11-12.

Cohen said $53 million has been committed to the project and fund-raising efforts would raise the remainder. 

The new basketball facilities will fill at least a 60,000-square-foot building that has state-of-the art practice courts, locker rooms, recruiting lounges, film rooms and a porch area that celebrates the history of each program. 

The health center will offer weight training and conditioning, nutrition, mental health, athletic training and medical services. The 14,000-square-foot facility will cater to more than 500 athletes. 

The UW basketball teams will continue to play their home games at Alaska Airlines Arena. 

"This is an exciting development for the growth of our basketball program," Huskies men's coach Mike Hopkins said. "We are very thankful for those who believe in what we're doing and are helping us continue to grow."

Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood: Jimmy, Others Rally Around Tim Meamber

Former University of Washington, NFL linebacker appears receptive to meeting with ex-Husky teammates as he tries put homelessness behind him.

Dan Raley

Is Carter a Starter? UW Veteran Hasn't Played Like One

Huskies veteran has tailed off badly this season since encouraging debut as a new starter.

Dan Raley

LISTEN: Noah Dickerson on Husky Hardcourt Podcast Talks Saving the Season

Noah Dickerson, Trevor Mueller, and Jake Grant break down the Husky basketball team's losing streak and its most recent loss to Washington State. They discuss how to fix what was once a promising season.

Mike Martin

The Homeless Husky: Tim Meamber, Then And Now

The University of Washington linebacker is shown confident and cocky after beating Oklahoma in the 1985 Orange Bowl, a picture of youth.

Dan Raley

Dan Raley

Taylor-Made: Former UW Golfer Outplays Mickelson, Wins Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Ex-Husky from Canada captures second PGA Tour victory by four strokes over top-notch field.

Dan Raley

Dan Raley

The Homeless Husky: People Care About Tim Meamber

The former University of Washington and NFL linebacker contemplates how to leave his homeless situation of four years in Arlington, Washington.

Dan Raley

At WSU, the Huskies Didn't Go To Battle and Lost the War

In a puzzling move, UW coach Mike Hopkins chose not to use his promising freshman guard until the final minutes against the Cougars.

Dan Raley

Behind the Numbers: Huskies Can't get Loose in the Palouse

The Washington Huskies men's basketball team fell to their cross-state rivals 79-67. The 12-point loss was the sixth straight defeat for Washington.

Mike Martin

The Homeless Husky: Ex-UW, NFL Linebacker Tim Meamber

In the first in a series of stories, the former football player recounts his struggles with possible CTE, drug addiction and living in a van.

Dan Raley

The Homeless Husky: Meamber Uses James Wisdom to Deal With Tough Times

In the second in a series of stories, the former UW and NFL linebacker, now living out of van and in poor health as a middle-aged man, recounts what Husky football has meant to to him.

Dan Raley