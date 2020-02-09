WATCH: Kaila's Keys for Beating WSU on the Road

Make better passes

In Washington’s recent loss to Arizona state at home, out of their 14 turnovers, 8 of them were from bad passes. Passing in clear and open lanes and not throwing the ball up in the air and hoping Isaiah Stewart comes down with it is something the Dawgs have struggled with all season offensively. If they want to end their five game losing streak, they need to make every possession count and not just throw it away—literally.

Create Live Ball Turnovers

Washington State does a tremendous job of taking care of the ball and not giving their opponents any extra possessions nor momentum. They rarely give up any fast break points and if Washington can make WSU uneasy and create situations like live ball turnovers for fast break points, I’d say around 15 total turnovers, then the Huskies can walk away with a win.

Contain CJ Elleby

Forward CJ Elleby is a 6’6” sophomore who acts as a Lamar Jackson in the sense that he can do everything and does it well so much that if he isn’t in the game, WSU has no back up plan. When the Cougars lose Elleby averages 12 points per game but when they win he averages 21 and taking him out of the Cougars equation will be the answer for the Daw gs.

My Spread Prediction: -6 Washington

My Over/Under Prediction: 125