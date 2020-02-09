HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

WATCH: Kaila's Keys for Beating WSU on the Road

Kaila Olin

Make better passes

In Washington’s recent loss to Arizona state at home, out of their 14 turnovers, 8 of them were from bad passes. Passing in clear and open lanes and not throwing the ball up in the air and hoping Isaiah Stewart comes down with it is something the Dawgs have struggled with all season offensively. If they want to end their five game losing streak, they need to make every possession count and not just throw it away—literally.

Create Live Ball Turnovers

Washington State does a tremendous job of taking care of the ball and not giving their opponents any extra possessions nor momentum. They rarely give up any fast break points and if Washington can make WSU uneasy and create situations like live ball turnovers for fast break points, I’d say around 15 total turnovers, then the Huskies can walk away with a win.

Contain CJ Elleby

Forward CJ Elleby is a 6’6” sophomore who acts as a Lamar Jackson in the sense that he can do everything and does it well so much that if he isn’t in the game, WSU has no back up plan. When the Cougars lose Elleby averages 12 points per game but when they win he averages 21 and taking him out of the Cougars equation will be the answer for the Daw gs.

My Spread Prediction: -6 Washington

My Over/Under Prediction: 125

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nothing to Lose: Huskies Try to End Month-Long Slide in Pullman

Last-place UW takes five-game losing streak to Washington State, looking for elusive victory.

Dan Raley

Does UW Have Talent Or Are Huskies Really This Bad?

In a month-long slide, Hopkins' team might be as good as he thinks it is.

Dan Raley

T for Two: McDaniels, Coach Talk About Those Nagging Technicals

Punitive punishment doesn't appear forthcoming even if Huskies' talented player draws another technical foul.

Dan Raley

Stewart Makes the Cut to 10 Jabbar Award Finalists

Huskies freshman center continues to impress while team remains in month-long slide.

Dan Raley

Strike a Heisman Pose: It's 211 Days To Michigan

Huskies' Mario Bailey used trophy winner's rudeness to spur an unforgettable Rose Bowl response.

Dan Raley

One-and-Done? Huskies' Stewart Won't Confirm It Yet

The big man doesn't back up Mike Hopkins' earlier comment that he won't return for another college season.

Dan Raley

Ex-Husky James Edwards: 'Wish we could get Stewart in Detroit'

Former Huskies standout makes his home in Detroit, where he won a pair of NBA championships and is still revered as a member of the Bad Boys.

Dan Raley

Ewaliko on James Statue: 'Wanted to Catch the Essence of Him - Scowling'

The story behind the making of the legendary UW coach's permanent stadium display.

Dan Raley

by

behusky

UW Recruits Murao, Smalls Selected to S-I's 100-Player Team

Future Huskies both could play right away as they contest for open positions on each side of the ball.

Dan Raley

What Weakness? Stewart Determined to be a Complete Player

Huskies' freshman sensation works diligently on developing his 3-point shot

Dan Raley