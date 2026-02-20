Well-Worn Kepnang Can't Practice, But Plays On For Huskies

With Franck Kepnang, the good news for the University of Washington basketball big man is he's played in all 26 games this season, which is nearly double his number of appearances in any of his previous three years in Montlake.

Knee injuries limited him to 8, 10 and 14 games through the end of the Mike Hopkins coaching era and beginning of Danny Sprinkle's UW tenure.

Of course, with the 6-foot-11, 250-pound Kepnang from Cameroon going through such a taxing gauntlet of tears and fractures, not all news is going to be totally uplifting regarding his health.

He hasn't practiced for two weeks, according to his coach, and likely won't for the remainder of the basketball season, which resumes for the Huskies (13-13 overall, 5-10 Big Ten) with a Saturday game at Maryland (10-16, 3-12) on the road at noon PST.

"Franck is going to be what he is," Sprinkle said this week. "He's a warrior, man. He's been fighting through a stress reaction in fibula or tibia. It gets very sore."

Franck Kepnang dunks against Minnesota. | Dave Sizer photo

Kepnang is one of just three Huskies -- guards Zoom Diallo and Quimari Peterson are the others -- who have been able to play in all 26 games for the UW in a ridiculously injury-riddled season.

The veteran center, in fact, has started more games than anyone else on the roster, 24, with his total one more than 6-foot-11 freshman standout Hannes Steinbach, who missed three games earlier in the season with an ankle sprain.

Franck Kepnang launches a floater against Minnesota. | Dave Sizer photo

Kepnang knows his limitations and understands his role for the UW. He averages 6.1 points per game, which is his UW low in four seasons, and 6.3 rebounds, which is a high-water mark for him with the Huskies.

He shoots 51.6 percent from the floor (65 of 126), with most of his shots coming close to the basket, and he's launched just one 3-pointer, letting it fly two weeks ago against UCLA.

He averages 22.6 minutes per game, but hasn't topped 25 in the past nine outings as his leg became sore, which means he's good for just over half a game.

"I can't see him practicing the rest of the season," Sprinkle said. "He just has to show up for games, ride the bike and get loose."

To look at him play on game night, Kepnang doesn't limp or wince or let anyone know he's dealing with any physical setbacks.

"That's just Franck, man," Sprinkle said. "I'm just grateful he's fighting through the injuries."

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: