Where UW Ranks Among College Basketball's Worst Teams in America

The Huskies find themselves grouped near the bottom with a bunch of schools that, unlike them, don't hail from prestigious basketball conferences.

At least the University of Washington basketball team didn't make the starting five.

When it comes to the most inept Division I squads playing across the country, the Huskies (1-11) merely come off the bench — tied with Charleston Southern (1-11) as the nation's sixth worst in terms of win-loss record.

Of the 347 college basketball teams in 31 conferences, only South Carolina State (0-13), Mississippi Valley State (0-12), Idaho (0-11), Delaware State (0-9) and Binghamton (1-12) have experienced less success so far.

The Huskies dropped their eighth consecutive game on Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles, coming up on the short end of an 81-76 decision at UCLA.

At 1-11, this UW team has started slower than all but the program's 1953-54 entry, which lost 14 of its first 15 games the season following the school's lone Final Four appearance and a major roster turnover.

Here's a look at how college basketball's biggest have-nots have been suffering through the pandemic season:

1) South Carolina State — The Bulldogs, who don't have a player averaging in double-figures in scoring, nearly ended the misery in their last outing, but lost 70-68 to Florida A&M on Jan. 10 to fall to 0-13. A second meeting between the two schools the following night was postponed. This MEAC team is idle and won't play again until Feb. 6. On a hopeful note, the school announced a limited fans will be able to attend future games from here on, up to 250 at a time.

2) Mississippi Valley State — The Delta Devils got this season off to a rousing start by losing 142-62 to Arkansas and 116-62 to North Texas. Last weekend, they fell 71-59 to Alcorn State, which was the team's closest defeat of the season and left it at 0-12. On Monday, they lost 102-61 to Southern. Mississippi Valley State, on the average, loses by 20 points per game.

3) Idaho — On Saturday, the Vandals fell to 0-11 on Saturday with a 75-61 loss to Northern Colorado. They have a bye week and don't play again until Jan. 28 against Weber State. This Idaho team was supposed to open the season against Seattle U, which provided Washington with its only victory, but the game was postponed by the pandemic. Even having 6-foot-4 sophomore guard Gabe Quinnett, the son of former NBA player Brian Quinnett, in the starting lineup hasn't made a difference.

4) Delaware State — The Hornets had a near-miss on the weekend, losing to Norfolk State 83-79 in overtime and dropping them to 0-9. They've had three games have been decided by six points or less. At the same time, they opened the season getting clobbered 111-51 by Wake Forest. Delaware State doesn't play again until Jan. 30, when it goes to Norfolk State.

5) Binghamton — After losing their first six games, the Bearcats pulled out their lone victory of the season by beating the University of Maryland Baltimore County 75-69. They since have dropped another six outings to fall to 1-12. Binghamton opened the 2014-15 season 1-12, too, and went on to finish 6-26.

6, tie) Charleston Southern — The Buccaneers are led by Barclay Radebaugh, their 15-year leader and the winningest coach in school history, but they've have suffered through a 1-11 season. Their only victory of the season came in game four against Carver, 94-59. This team has been hurt by injuries and the pandemic, sending 18 players onto the floor during games this season.

6, tie) Washington — Embarrassingly so, the Huskies represent the only top-tier Division I team among these schools bringing up the bottom. And it's not new. Off to a 1-11 start, the UW has dropped 23 of its past 28 games over two seasons, finishing in last place last season and residing there now.

