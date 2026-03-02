While Huskies Sputter, Steinbach Adds to His Honors

The University of Washington just retired the jersey number for a second consecutive German basketball player over the weekend, putting Detlef Schrempf's 22 right up there next to Christian Welp's 40 and the rest of the program luminaries.

For what Hannes Steinbach has done over 29 games alone, the school should hang his shirt, shorts, shoes and maybe a sweaty towel from the rafters just so people never forget what this 6-foot-11 freshman did in his on season in Montlake.

He's probably not going to be around the UW (14-15 overall, 6-12 Big Ten) long enough go through a jersey retirement ceremony but he's as good as it gets.

For now, everyone will simply have to celebrate the fact that on Monday Steinbach was selected Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the third time.

The league office rewarded the Würzburg, Germany, native after he had a 24-point, 16-rebound outing to lead the Huskies to a 79-72 win at Rutgers and followed up with 22 points and 11 rebounds in a 90-73 defeat to Wisconsin.

That gave Steinbach 18 double-double performances this season, providing him with a school record, leaving him tied for second nationally and giving him the most by a Big Ten freshman since 1997.

On Saturday, the Huskies tanked their game against Wisconsin while Schrempf sat and watched the debacle. At least Steinbach came ready to compete, shooting 8 for 11 from the field. His 11 rebounds were a game high. He also picked up a pair of steals and a block.

Hannes Steinbach makes his move to the basket against Wisconsin. | Dave Sizer photo

Steinbach previously earned the league's weekly freshman award for his efforts during the weeks of January 5 and December 8.

He's scored in double figures in all 26 games he's played -- he missed three to an ankle sprain -- and has scored 20 or more points in 13 outings, topped by a career best of 29 points against UCLA in December.

His 16 rebounds against Rutgers were a career high and a total he previously had reached before against Denver and USC.

Hannes Steinbach takes aim at a free throw against Penn State. | Dave Sizer photo

Steinbach and this teammates are down to one home game against the Trojans on Wednesday night, following by a regular-season finale against Oregon in Eugene on Saturday night.

Then it's on to the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago, which begins on Tuesday, March 10, with two games played in the opening round, which currently wouldn't involve the UW.

As the No. 13 seed if it holds up, the Huskies would face No. 12 Minnesota on Wednesday, March 11.