Why Jackson Grant Hasn't Been More of a Factor for the Huskies

The 6-foot-10 freshman has been slow to develop for multiple reasons.

Freshman Jackson Grant played three minutes of the University of Washington's 77-66 loss to UCLA, this after sitting out three of the previous five games.

On Monday night, the McDonald's All-American was on the floor for less time than it takes to order a Big Mac or Chicken McNuggets.

When the season began, it was hoped this revamped UW basketball team —that offered just about everything except a veteran big man capable of providing even a modest scoring presence — could squeeze some points out of the 6-foot-10 newcomer from Olympia, Washington.

In 24 appearances, Grant has 27.

Most McDonald's All-Americans might consider that a good night's work, not a season total.

So what gives?

Two things appear to have blunted the youngster's progress in his first season in Montlake.

Unusually candid regarding COVID and one of his players, especially when school protocol has been to do the exact opposite, Husky coach Mike Hopkins this week told how Grant earlier became so ill from the a bout with the virus he lost 10 to 15 pounds.

"He was hit pretty hard with that," Hopkins said.

7 Gallery 7 Images

It appears Grant has been playing catch-up ever since, trying to regain his physicality while building confidence and convincing himself that he, the young guy, belongs on the floor with the Pac-12's experienced big men.

While his offensive contribution has been negligible — he's shot just 9-for-24 from the field, 0-for-5 behind the line — Hopkins recently trimmed the youngster's minutes for defensive reasons.

"He's a high-level player who just needs to keep getting better," the coach said. "Usually when freshmen play at this level, it's the speed and strength of the game [that limit them]."

Hopkins noted how other McDonald's All-Americans around the conference such as UCLA's 6-foot-8 Peyton Watson and Oregon's 7-foot Nate Bittle likewise have struggled in their freshmen seasons and play sparingly for their respective teams.

Watson has appeared in 20 games for the Bruins, a situation dictated by an ankle injury as well as the learning process, and he averages 3.9 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Bittle has entered just 18 contests for the Ducks and provides 1.4 points and 1.6 rebounds an outing.

Grant's game averages sit at 1.1 points and 1.5 rebounds.

Hopkins said it's hard for most freshmen to make a big splash at the college level, even referencing himself for not playing much as a guard at Syracuse until his second season.

The UW coach is not worried about Grant. He expects him to make a breakthrough in due time.

Considering he's that McDonald's All-American, that would mean finding the drive-through lane, putting in his order and fattening up some after his pandemic travails.

"It's a big transition — he'll get there," Hopkins said of Grant. "The kid works his tail off. I think it's more so building that belief and confidence in what you have to do."

