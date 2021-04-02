Wright Becomes Huskies' 6th Man — 6th to Hit the Portal

Maligned senior forward chooses to use last season of eligibility elsewhere.

Hameir Wright, to no surprise, won't use up another season of basketball eligibility for the University of Washington, choosing to enter the transfer portal, several news outlets have reported.

One of Mike Hopkins' original program recruits, the 6-foot-9 senior forward from Albany, New York, becomes the sixth player to leave the Huskies over the past two weeks, joining Erik Stevenson, Nate Pryor, Marcus Tsohonis, J'Raan Brooks and RaeQuan Battle.

Wright was widely panned during a 5-21 season for standing at the 3-point line and firing at will while hitting just 29 percent of his shots.

Fans publicly chided him for it over and over while some UW teammates privately were frustrated by it. He just wasn't going to the 3 with any regularity.

Once a 4-star recruit, Wright never really lived up this billing, though he started 81 of 122 games for the Huskies. For all that game time, he averaged just 4.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and an assist per game.

His departure leaves the UW with just eight players on scholarship: holdovers Jamal Bey, Nate Roberts, Cole Bajema and Dominq Penn, incoming recruit Jackson Grant and transfers Terrell Brown Jr. from Arizona and Samuel Ariyibi from Africa, with senior guard Quade Green not expected back but not making his decision public yet.

Washington can have up to 13 players on scholarship, so it has a lot of work to do to fill out a roster. Hopkins' staff is looking all avenues, even making a bid for elite freshman point guard Tamar Bates, who recently de-committed from Texas after Shaka Smart move to Marquette as coach.

