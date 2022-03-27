10 Pressing Questions Entering UW Spring Football

The April practices might not be as fun as before, but they need to be productive.

University of Washington spring practice was the last time Husky football was upbeat and fun.

Music hand-picked by coach Jimmy Lake reverberated throughout the two-hour morning workouts, giving off a Huskypalooza-type vibe. In the middle of a drill, defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa felt so moved he danced to a Michael Jackson song.

Lake tried to keep things engaging and interesting throughout the 15 sessions. Adding offbeat competition, he made linemen catch towering punts. He had his assistant coaches run sprints. Everyone seemed to enjoy themselves.

All the positive stuff was forgotten once the regular season arrived. The 20th-ranked Huskies scored a single touchdown and got upset by Montana in the opener, signs of bad things to come. Altogether, they lost eight of 12 games. One Zion Tupuola-Fetui injury in the spring turned into 10 others in the fall.

Jimmy Lake and his staff got fired.

On Wednesday morning, the Husky football team begins a month of practices under the watchful eye of new coach Kalen DeBoer and his assistants, with UW offensive-line coach Scott Huff the lone carryover.

Chances are it will be a much more serious affair considering the change in coaches and lack of victories following the old approach.

Lake, after building a national reputation for developing defensive backs, seemed to envision himself as a new-age players' coach, as the life of the football party, as the spring practice DJ.

DeBoer, the South Dakota transplant, likely will be much more businesslike in how he runs things, letting his Midwest values show without the added frills.

He'll let the fun come in the form of fall victories, the giddiness emerge from offensive genius and plenty of scoring.

With that, here are 10 pressing questions we have before the Huskies submit to a new way of spring drills:

1) Who will be the starting quarterback when it's done?

Indiana transfer Michael Penix Jr. was brought in for a reason. He'll be the No. 1 quarterback unless something unexpected happens. He has heady football credentials. He went 12-7 as the starting quarterback in a league more fearsome than the Pac-12 and turned the perennially inept Hoosiers into a team to be feared. He was named second-team All-Big Ten in 2020. He's left-handed and fast. He's also injury prone, unable to finish each of the last four seasons, which means DeBoer better have Sam Huard or Dylan Morris , or both, ready to play at a moment's notice.

2) How good is Emeka Megwa?

This Texas running back likewise comes with solid football references. Megwa picked the Huskies over 36 other college suitors, with Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas and Arizona State filling out his five finalists. The fact he skipped his high school senior year to get started early at the UW shows he considers himself to be an advanced talent. The most talked-about Husky-related winter development might have been the Chippendales-inspired photo he posed for, with muscles going in every which direction. The answer: He might be really good.

3) Who will be the starting center?

No UW position remains more uncertain entering spring practice than the man who will replace Luke Wattenberg and hike the football. Senior Corey Luciano was the backup last fall and junior Matteo Mele was the No. 2 center in 2019, even starting a game way back then. However, redshirt freshman Geirean Hatchett, the third-teamer last season, should be ready to move up and take over. Unlike the others, he was a national recruit. We think Hatchett will hike it.

4) Will Sav'ell Smalls become the playmaker he's supposed to be coming off the edge?

DeBoer's defensive staff should determine fairly quickly whether this one-time 5-star recruit has been overrated or hasn't been properly motivated for two seasons. As a true freshman, he showed an occasional glimpse as a playmaker, even started a game. Last fall, Smalls didn't show much of anything. New coaches, your move. Smalls should be Mr. Big.

5) Who will be the odd man out at inside linebacker?

In filling out the second row, the Huskies have 2020 second-team All-Pac-12 selection Edefuan Ulofoshio, last year's freshman sensation Carson Bruener and Pittsburgh transfer Cam Bright to choose from. As DeBoer reconfigures the Husky defense, he might find a role for all of them in his starting lineup. They've all been conference defensive players of the week, whether it be in the Pac-12 or the ACC. Bright enters his sixth college season and Ulofoshio his fifth, while Bruener clearly is the son of a former UW and NFL standout. What a dilemma to have. Look for Ulofoshio to play every meaningful down and the others to rotate if needed unless they're all out there.

6) How will Ulumoo Ale fare as a defensive player?

The former offensive guard won't have to think as much as a defensive tackle. He can blow things up rather than try to time some pulling block. He's done with the finesse side of the game. The Huskies need a big body on defense and Ale needs this if he intends to be an NFL player. He's got to be a step up over the departed Taki Taimani, who was as soft as Charmin tissue.

7) Who will start at left guard?

With Ale on defense, sophomores Julius Buelow and Troy Fautanu are returning starters at this position. If left tackle Jaxson Kirkland can't obtain a sixth season of eligibility, look for Fautanu to step in at that position. That would leave Buelow to battle with redshirt freshmen Gaard Memmelaar and Myles Murao for the No. 1 job. We like the younger guys a lot, with Murao our candidate.

8) Will Jackson Kirkland be back?

The two-time All-Pac-12 tackle was pointed to the NFL until playing hurt last season and watching his NFL stock slide him out of the first round. He's determined to be picked in the top 32 at some point, even if it means he's got to wait until 2023. With all of the eligibility freebies extended because of the pandemic, it would be a shock if the NCAA doesn't let Kirkland return to the Huskies.

9) Which newcomer will be surprisingly good?

The UW coaches raved about cornerback Jordan Perryman, the transfer from UC Davis (Chris Petersen's old school), during winter workouts. He comes to Seattle after he was selected first-team All-Big Sky, obviously wanting to show his skills can translate to Power 5 football and maybe even the NFL. For the Huskies' sake, he needs to be up to the challenge. Adequately replacing both cornerbacks is their biggest position-area battle entering spring ball.

10) How many guys will hit the portal once spring ball is over?

Last year, the Huskies lost a pair of inside linebackers following spring football in Josh Calvert and Miki Ah You. Calvert is at Utah while Ah You hasn't resurfaced anywhere. Expect at least two or three guys to leave once they see where they stand with DeBoer's staff, possibly a running back and an offensive lineman. Maybe the absence of the daily spring football rock fests will be too much to bear.

