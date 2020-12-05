12 Husky Seniors, 2 Ways They Can Go — Who Comes Back for More?

The pandemic has created an interesting situation. This season is a free one. Here are 12 UW upperclassmen who could take advantage and return for another season.

Twelve seniors.

Six starters.

One big farewell.

Against Stanford, this group of University of Washington football players should be able to run out into Husky Stadium individually before Saturday's game and take a Senior Day bow if they desire.

They can pause for a moment and reflect on their four or more years of intense weight-lifting sessions, bitter cold practices, game-day thrills and yearly bowl game excursions that came with it.

Husky coach Jimmy Lake promises to salute all who are possibly headed out the door, though he declined the details in advance.

The exiting players might have their faces and accomplishments, one by one, put up on the big screen.

Certainly this players' coach might be shaking hands or bumping fists.

But who's actually leaving?

Because this pandemic-addled season is like a free play — where no one has to use up any eligibility if he doesn't want to — It's all very confusing.

"We may have guys who go through the ceremony that come back next year," Lake said. "We may have guys who don't go through the ceremony and two weeks from now decide, 'You know what, I am going to come back for my senior year.' Don't let the senior ceremony be the breaking news of who's staying and who's going."

That's the situation facing senior running back Sean McGrew, a part-time starter who joined the UW football program in 2016 and has a more prominent role in his fifth season.

"I still have no comment on that because I don't know what I'm going to do yet," McGrew said this past week.

As the Huskies get ready to face always troublesome Stanford, with kickoff at 1 p.m., we'll tell you who the Husky seniors are, what they've done and what might be a likely course of action for each one, all listed in alphabetical order:

Ryan Bowman — A one-time walk-on, the fifth-year outside linebacker has appeared in 42 games and started 19, with at least a couple starts coming in each of his four seasons. He was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection as a junior. At 6-foot and 280 pounds, he's far too short for the NFL, so he might entertain another college season.

Josiah Bronson — The sixth-year senior defensive tackle began his career at Temple and has started 14 games for the Huskies over two seasons since transferring. With so many young defensive linemen eager to get started and Bronson entertaining a pro football career, he likely moves on.

Jordan Chin — The fifth-year wide receiver has appeared in 31 games, starting five of them, and he caught a pair of touchdown passes last season. With the receiving corps so young and deep, Chin likely bids farewell at season's end.

Sean McGrew — A fifth-year player, he has three starts in 35 games. Highly regarded by the coaching staff and with no clearcut winner at tailback, he seems a good candidate to call for another UW season.

Brandon McKinney — In his fourth season of Husky football, the defensive back has played in 43 games, mostly on special teams, though he received one start — in the 2019 Rose Bowl. Look for him to use up his eligibility and go.

Elijah Molden — He's accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, which means he's down to a handful of Husky games. An All-American candidate and possible high-round NFL draftee, Molden has played in 43 Husky games and started 18 of them in the requisite four years. He was a first-team All-Pac-12 defensive back last season. He could have left after last season.

Kamari Pleasant — He's in his fifth season in the program, but he's just getting started as a starter. He's played in 28 games in his UW career, opening in two of the first three outings this season. It's a good bet he'll be back.

Race Porter — Another fifth-year senior with 40 games under his belt, Porter holds the dual roles of starting punter and kick holder, becoming the full-time punter just this season. There's no reason to think he wouldn't return.

Fatu Su-Godinet — He spent two seasons at Delaware State, catching 52 passes, with five going for touchdowns, but he hasn't played a down in three seasons with the Huskies. He's likely done after this schedule plays out.

Keith Taylor — A fourth-year player, he's appeared in 42 games at cornerback and started 18. He still doesn't have an interception. Similar to Molden, he's agreed to play in the Senior Bowl, which means he's definitely done after this season.

Kevin Thomson — The grad transfer has spent two seasons at UNLV and four at Sacramento State and now he's in his seventh at the UW. A reported rib injury cost him a chance to start when the season began. He's still not played for the Huskies yet. Would he consider or be offered an eight season? With all the young quarterback talent, the best bet is no.

Luke Wattenberg — The well-used, fifth-year senior has played in 41 games, starting 35 of them at left tackle, left guard and now center. He'll be a four-year starter. Unless the coaching staff can convince he needs a little more seasoning to be an bonafide NFL center, look for him to finish up and head to the pros.

