Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Trent McDuffie, Kyler Gordon, Race Porter, Jaxson Kirkland

    3 Huskies Earn First-Team All-Pac-12 Football Recognition

    WestCoastCFB.com honors Trent McDuffie, Kyler Gordon and Race Porter on top unit.
    Author:

    The University of Washington football team couldn't win a football game in November and its season ended badly in the Apple Cup, but small victories are still coming in as the program changes coaching hands.

    WestCoastCFB.com has named sophomore cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon, plus sixth-year senior punter Race Porter to the first unit of its All-Pac-12 football team, and put nickelback Bookie Radley-Hiles and offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland on the second team.

    All along, the Husky secondary was the lone constant for a team that finished 4-8 and lost coach Jimmy Lake to a suspension followed by an in-season firing.

    Few teams tested McDuffie and Gordon because of their talent level and the UW's inability to stop the run.

    A second-team All-Pac-12 pick in 2020, McDuffie finished with 35 tackles and 6 pass defends in 11 outings.

    Gordon, a league honorable-mention choice last year, totaled 46 tackles, 9 pass deflections, 2 interceptions, and a forced fumble in 12 games.

    Porter led the Pac-12 in punting with a 48.5-yard average on 73 kicks, which ranked him fourth in the country. 

    Read More

    Radley-Hiles, after transferring from Oklahoma, finished with 46 tackles, an interception and 5 pass defends.

    Kirkland, who started 39 games over four seasons across the UW offensive line, was injured for part of the season.

    Each of these five Husky players have eligibility remaining but are expected to make themselves available for the NFL draft. 

    You can view WestCoastCFB's All-Pac-12 team here. 

    Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published. Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

    Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

    Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

    Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon received all-conference honors.
    Football

    3 Huskies Earn First-Team All-Pac-12 Football Recognition

    50 seconds ago
    Courtney Morgan's previous stop was Michigan.
    Football

    DeBoer Hires Michigan Recruiting Director to Join Staff

    23 minutes ago
    Kalen DeBoer does a local TV interview.
    Football

    DeBoer Approval Rating Appears High Among UW Players

    1 hour ago
    Mark Nabou of Seattle has committed to Texas A&M.
    Football

    One-time Husky OL Pledge Mark Nabou Commits to Texas A&M

    15 hours ago
    Luke Wattenberg met with the media before the Oregon game.
    Football

    Not Big on Honors, Wattenberg Gets One — East-West Game Invite

    18 hours ago
    Jaxson Kirkland speaks to the media for the last time after the ASU game.
    Football

    Kirkland Accepts East-West Shrine Invite, Officially Ending UW Career

    19 hours ago
    Mario Cristobal leaves Husky Stadium, offering a taunt.
    Football

    30 Days Ago, Cristobal and Lake Were Coaching Head to Head

    20 hours ago
    Ryan Grubb is the new UW offensive coordinator.
    Football

    DeBoer Hires His Fresno State OC to Join Him with Huskies

    21 hours ago