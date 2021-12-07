3 Huskies Earn First-Team All-Pac-12 Football Recognition

The University of Washington football team couldn't win a football game in November and its season ended badly in the Apple Cup, but small victories are still coming in as the program changes coaching hands.

WestCoastCFB.com has named sophomore cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon, plus sixth-year senior punter Race Porter to the first unit of its All-Pac-12 football team, and put nickelback Bookie Radley-Hiles and offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland on the second team.

All along, the Husky secondary was the lone constant for a team that finished 4-8 and lost coach Jimmy Lake to a suspension followed by an in-season firing.

Few teams tested McDuffie and Gordon because of their talent level and the UW's inability to stop the run.

A second-team All-Pac-12 pick in 2020, McDuffie finished with 35 tackles and 6 pass defends in 11 outings.

Gordon, a league honorable-mention choice last year, totaled 46 tackles, 9 pass deflections, 2 interceptions, and a forced fumble in 12 games.

Porter led the Pac-12 in punting with a 48.5-yard average on 73 kicks, which ranked him fourth in the country.

Radley-Hiles, after transferring from Oklahoma, finished with 46 tackles, an interception and 5 pass defends.

Kirkland, who started 39 games over four seasons across the UW offensive line, was injured for part of the season.

Each of these five Husky players have eligibility remaining but are expected to make themselves available for the NFL draft.

