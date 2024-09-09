3 Husky Reserves Who Showed Up Against Eastern Michigan
They were Kalen DeBoer recruits who spent a University of Washington football season well hidden behind the scenes, some briefly getting into a handful of already decided games, each now trying to make inroads with a new coaching staff.
This past Saturday, defensive tackle Elinneus Davis, offensive guard Zach Henning and wide receiver Rashid Williams each had their moments in the 30-9 victory over Eastern Michigan.
In the second quarter, the 6-foot-2, 309-pound Davis from Moorhead, Minnesota, barreled into the opposing backfield, badly beating the lineman directly in front of him and pulling down Eagles quarterback Cole Snyder for a 9-yard loss.
With the Huskies clinging to a 14-6 lead and the game very much in doubt, Davis personally blew up this drive, forcing a third-and-18 situation and eventually a punt, which enabled his team to score once more before halftime and pull away.
This is a guy who didn't appear in a UW game in 2023, was often injured, out of shape and probably homesick and has made a big move to make himself relevant in his second season.
"He's certainly continuing to improve," UW coach Jedd Fisch said. "He's young."
Henning, a 6-foot-5, 299-pound redshirt freshman from Centennial, Colorado, is one of those players who does whatever is needed for this UW team.
In spring football, he was the No. 1 center for the Huskies because there was no one else, likely sacrificing a chance to make more inroads at guard, his most natural position.
On Saturday, Henning lined up as a blocking tight end for three plays -- because starter Quentin Moore was injured and out and again there was no one else to do the heavy lifting. Moore is not expected to play this week in the Apple Cup against Washington State either, hence Henning most likely will be needed once more.
After playing only in games against Michgan State and California in 2023, he no doubt is making a lot of points with the Fisch coaching staff for being so agreeable to whatever they need.
"He was the guy this week," coach Jedd Fisch, when asked if Henning woiuld remain in this role.
Finally, Williams, a 6-foot-1, 181-pound redshirt freshman from Brentwood, California, made his season debut for the Huskies against Eastern Michigan and caught a 36-yard pass from Demond Williams Jr. on the final series.
"That was a beautiful ball on the sideline to seal the game," Fisch said.
The young receiver played in just one game the season before, hauling in 18- and 12-yard passes late against Cal.
Williams, no relation to his quarterback, was injured for a majority of fall camp, setting him back some in the rotation, but he appears to be feeling good right now.
