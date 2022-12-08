Skip to main content

4 Huskies Earn Pro Football Focus All-America Recognition

The UW's Rome Odunze, Jaxson Kirkland, Bralen Trice and Michael Penix Jr. show up on this comprehensive listing.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Four University of Washington football players have received All-America recognition, with Pro Football Focus singling out wide receiver Rome Odunze, offensive guard Jaxson Kirkland, edge rusher Bralen Trice and quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

PFF, which prefers to rate players more by analytics than anyone else, picked Odunze and Kirkland to their third-team AA offensive unit, while Trice and Penix received honorable-mention honors on basically what amounts to a fourth team. 

Odunze, a 6-foot-3, 201-pound sophomore from Las Vegas, continues to be discovered by the national analysts and has drawn increasing plaudits for enjoying one of the best seasons in UW program annals with 70 catches for 1,088 yards and 7 touchdowns. 

PFF chose Odunze after putting six other receivers ahead of him, three each on the first and second teams. His numbers stand up to most of them. The other receivers include the first line of Iowa State's Xavier Hutchinson (107 catches, 1,171, 6 TDs), North Carolina's Josh Downs (94, 1,029, 11) and Ohio State's Marvin Harrison (72, 1,157, 12), followed by Houston's Tank Dell (103, 1,354, 15), USC's Jordan Addison (59, 875, 8) and SMU's Rashee Rice (96, 1,355, 10).

Even with a late start after missing two games, Kirkland's reputation as one of the NCAA's top offensive linemen continued to resonate. Only Florida's O'Cyrus Torrence and UConn's Christian Haynes were rated higher than the UW veteran at right guard specifically.

Penix, who leads the nation in passing yards (4,354) and yards per game (362.8), received honorable-mention recognition on an 11-player team. He is surpassed as a quarterback only by, in this order, USC's Caleb Williams, Alabama's Bryce Young and North Carolina's Drake Maye.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Trice was named to the 11-player honorable-mention defense, going from a two-game starter in 2021 to tied for 35th in the nation with 8 sacks.

The entire Pro Football Focus All-America breakdown can be found by using this link

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Cam Bright and Alphonzo Tuputala high-five on game day.
Football

What Sophomore Jinx? 3 UW Players Who Exceeded Expectations

By Dan Raley
Bryce Underwood celebrates a second consecutive state championship.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer Scholarship to No. 1-Rated QB for Class of 2025

By Dan Raley
Cincere Rhaney has a UW offer.
Football

UW Offers L.A. Back With Different Body Type Than It Usually Prefers

By Dan Raley
Tuli Letuligasenoa pulls down the Michigan State quarterback.
Football

Penix Is Back in the Fold, But What About Others With UW Eligibility Left?

By Dan Raley
Andre DeSaussure holds up his autobiography.
Husky Legends

Ex-Husky WR Andre DeSaussure Has a Story to Tell, a Book for You to Read

By Dan Raley
A QB's nightmare: Husky edge rushers Bralen Trice (8) and Jeremiah Martin (3) bearing down on you at the same time.
Football

16 Huskies, 4 on First Team, and DeBoer Earn All-Pac-12 Honors

By Dan Raley
Kris Moll (9), Roger Rosengarten (73) and Geirean Hatchett (96) celebrate a big Oregon win while wearing their home purples.
Football

UW's Rosengarten, Polk Receive Freshmen All-American Accolades

By Dan Raley
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham gets an ice bath after beating USC again.
Football

Pac-12 Gets Huge Boost with Prime, Penix, Playoff and Pounding

By Dan Raley