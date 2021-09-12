4th and Inches Podcast: Questions Abound After Michigan Loss

Husky Maven hosts Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller discuss the UW's weekend loss and where the program goes from here.

No one projected the Washington Huskies to open this season 0-2. No one. Expectations for the program were high, not only from outside the football program but from the head coach himself.

Jimmy Lake talked about meeting the ambitious goals of winning the Pac-12 Conference championship and advancing to a major bowl.

However, the season couldn't have unfolded in more disastrous fashion with a stunning 13-7 loss to the FCS Montana Grizzlies at home and a punishing 31-10 defeat at Michigan before 108,000-plus in the stands and a national television audience.

Lake's defense hung in there initially, holding Michigan to 10 points for the longest time, aided by a spirited goal-line stand.

However, John Donovan's offense has shown almost no ability to score, going pointless for five of its first six quarters this season, from one game to the next. In Ann Arbor, the Huskies' offense couldn't create any positive plays and had nothing to show for it by halftime.

If you can't score in college football, you can't win, it's as simple as that.

Donovan's Husky offense mustered only 10 points against Michigan in the second half and went home a big loser. In two games, the UW is averaging a paltry 8.5. points per game.

We try to make sense of these mind-bending issues surrounding the suddenly listing program and threatening to do a lot of damage moving forward.

Listen to Husky Maven's Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller ponder what to do about a season fast slipping away.