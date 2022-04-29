5 Guys Is More Than a Burger Chain; It's the UW Future Up Front

One of the pleasant surprises for Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff once it took over at the University of Washington was the abundance of young, talented offensive linemen in waiting.

Playing behind two-time, first-team All-Pac-12 tackle Jaxson Kirkland and a bunch of assorted veterans was a name, image and likeness deal waiting to happen.

Five Guys.

If the burger chain didn't already have dibs on the name, tackle Roger Rosengarten, combo guard/center candidates Geirean Hatchett, Gaard Memmelaar and Myles Murao, plus fellow tackle Samuel Peacock, all redshirt freshmen, would be printing up T-shirts, coffee mugs, key chains and all sorts of custom-monogramed collectables as fast as they can in anticipation of big things to come.

This quintessential quintet arrived in the same recruiting class. They've been classmates and roommates. Inseparable much of their time in Montlake, they've collectively pushed each other to be successful.

"When it's time to go on the field, we all turn it on and make sure everything gets done, that our drops get done," Rosengarten said. "All of those guys are my best buddies."

As spring practice comes to a close on Saturday, these five Huskies have spent most of the month of April playing together on the second unit. They've been broken up only by Rosengarten drawing a smattering of first-team reps, pushing the guy ahead of him, and Murao getting sidelined with what appears to be a knee injury.

While some UW fans vented their displeasure at several well-regarded Seattle-area O-line recruits signing elsewhere, most notably Rainier Beach's Josh Conerly Jr., the bottom line is each of these class of 2020 Huskies still has four seasons of eligibility remaining. They could be hard to dislodge.

"That continuity between us could be now, when we're seniors, or whenever," Rosengarten said. "We're always going to be a tight-knit group, work hard out here and make sure we hold everybody to a standard."

With spring practice nearly complete, here's an update on each one of the Huskies' fab five:

Roger Rosengarten played in the 2021 Apple Cup. Dan Raley

Roger Rosengarten

The 6-foot-6, 294-pound Rosengarten has emerged with the potential to become the best of this bunch, as a player capable of someday turning into an all-conference player and a high-round NFL draftee. The Colorado native, who entertained offers from Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma and many others before choosing the UW, is the only one of the five who's played on Saturdays so far, appearing in five games, most recently the 2021 Apple Cup against Washington State. He changed his jersey number this offseason, from 72 to 73. Anything goes for this big guy.

Rome Odunze and Geirean Hatchett share the same high regard at the UW. Dan Raley

Geirean Hatchett

As the Huskies' highest rated recruit from Ferndale, Washington, since NFL-bound quarterback Jake Locker, the 6-foot-4, 299-pound Hatchett is getting ever closer to serious playing time. The most heavily recruited of the UW line fivesome, he had the same aforementioned choices as Rosengarten, plus Alabama. Hatchett has enjoyed a productive spring. He's been the backup center, but he's also pulled snaps at guard. Don't be surprised if he's a starter by the middle or end of the coming season.

Myles Murao has had an unlucky streak of UW injuries. Dan Raley

Myles Murao

Coming from the Los Angeles area and powerhouse Mater Dei High School, the 6-foot-3, 330-pound guard probably had the biggest reputation of all of his peers. He selected the UW over Alabama, LSU, Michigan and many more. Yet he's been the unluckiest of this bunch, missing much of last spring with an injury and now the end of this one with yet another health issue that requires him to wear a knee brace while walking around. By far, he's the biggest of these linemen and seemingly able to play with a lot of weight. He just needs to get healthy to make a run at serious minutes.

Gaard Memmelaar considered only the Huskies during recruiting. Dan Raley

Gaard Memmelaar

An Idaho rancher's son, the 6-foot-4, 292-pound Memmelaar has quietly gone about his business in Montlake after committing to the UW and taking no other recruiting pitches. He's one of the strongest Huskies on the roster, hoisting up the top bench press last year. He has an NFL background, with one of his great uncles by the same last name spending nearly a decade at the highest level blocking for the likes of the legendary Jimmy Brown and Johnny Unitas. This Memmelaar likewise could become an overnight starter at guard or center for the Huskies if anyone ahead of him lets up for a second.

Samuel Peacock is a big man among big guys. Dan Raley

Samuel Peacock

Another local product, the 6-foot-6, 288-pound tackle from Gig Harbor, Washington, is the least heralded and lightest of the five, but is held in similar high esteem because of his athleticism and corresponding big frame. The Huskies decided they had to have him and flipped Peacock from Oregon State three years ago. Since then, they've tried to put weight on him and he's cooperated, earning the Iron Pup lifting award as a true freshman. While he doesn't carry the same recruiting pedigree of the others, Peacock holds just as much promise for becoming a Husky starter and possibly a pro prospect.

