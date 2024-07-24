5 UW Players Who Could Become All-Big Ten Selections Someday
Sixty-three players received votes for USA TODAY's 25-man preseason All-Big Ten football team and no one from the current University of Washington roster had his named called out -- at least not correctly.
We'll presume that "Carson Bruenner," who was among those turning up on at least one ballot, was Husky senior linebacker Carson Bruener spelled with one two many letters, with an extra "n" maybe just to show that he's no nonsense.
We all make mistakes.
However, 14 USA TODAY voters didn't really err at all by basically ignoring the Huskies for individual honors before the coming season begins. That's because to know this fragmented team that's coming off a CFP national championship game appearance in January is to do much deeper research than is typically required in choosing an all-conference team.
A lot of things remain in flux for the next UW football team. New coach, quarterback, running back, offensive line, edge rushers and four of five secondary starters. Reputations are being built here, not reaffirmed.
One thing people seem to have forgotten is Kalen DeBoer's staff was an excellent judge of football talent, with a lot of hidden gems interspersed on the Husky roster, to the point no one really knows how good players such as redshirt freshman defensive tackle Elinneus Davis will be, especially now that he's super motivated to play in tiptop shape, or linebacker Deven Bryant, who's coming off a foot injury that forced him to miss spring football practice.
DeBoer's coaches also instilled a winning culture in going 14-1 last season, and 25-3 during the last two years, and there should be lasting effects for new coach Jedd Fisch to capitalize on.
That said, this group of Huskies is not without potential star power. They have at least five players who could become All-Big Ten material at some point, this season or next. These guys just have to go out and prove it now, with Fisch showing them the way.
We make our case for the following Huskies to step up and force their new conference to learn their names and their games, and be impressed by their play and maybe highlight them someday with All-Big Ten accolades:
1. Zach Durfee, ER, 6-5, 256, Jr. -- The Sioux Falls transfer draws a couple of heady comparisons to departed edge standout Bralen Trice. Durfee has been pegged for greatness, just like Trice, without having done anything yet in Montlake. Their respective Husky coaches couldn't hide the fact that each if these players came equipped with power, speed and physicality. Trice used his advance notice to inspire him to become a two-time, first-team All-Pac-12 performer and a third-round draft pick for the Atlanta Falcons. Durfee? He's on deck.
2. Ephesians Prysock. CB, 6-4, 193, Jr. -- During spring ball, he was the best UW player on the field at times, holding memorable one-on-one battles with talented wide receiver Denzel Boston. Prysock's length makes him a highly unique player for his position. Fisch calls him an NFL player in the works. In his most recent outing, Prysock broke a thumb in the Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma, stopped only to have it wrapped a couple of times and still turned in one of his best games of the season in a 38-24 victory.
3. Drew Azzopardi. RT, 6-7, 308, Soph. -- Of the five previous Husky starting offensive linemen who left for the NFL, Alabama or Mississippi after last season, Azzopardi is on a faster track than all of them to play significant minutes with the exception of center Parker Brailsford, now at Alabama. As redshirt freshmen in 2023, Brailsford started all 15 games for the UW while Azzopardi opened the final six games San Diego State. Azzopardi looks extremely fit for someone his size, drew nonstop spring plaudits and had 25 schools try to land him in the portal.
4. Denzel Boston, WR, 6-4, 209, Soph. -- Boston was ready to play in 2023, but he had three high-round NFL draft picks ahead of him in the Husky receiver rotation in Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Ja'Lynn Polk. He's taller than all of his former teammates, just as fast and similarly sure-handed. Give him two seasons out of their shadowns and all to himself in Montlake, and Boston similarly will be a desired pro football prospect himself.
5. Carson Bruener, LB, 6-2, 226, Sr. -- There wasn't much you could quibble about the highly successful DeBoer era in Montlake, but his staff reluctance to start Bruener, at least half of the time, was head-scratching. Bruner is best in pass coverage, not usually a linebacker strength. He's physical, too. He has four games of 14 to 16 tackles, including one coming off the bench. He was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week following his first of five starts for Jimmy Lake and as an All-Pac-12 honorable-mention choice even while starting just one game for DeBoer in 2023. He's a legacy player, the son of former Husky tight end Mark Bruener, who was a 14-year NFL player. If he was at traditional linebacker-heavy Ohio State, he'd be considered the Buckeyes' next great player on defense.
