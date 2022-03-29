A Moment with New Co-Defensive Coordinator Chuck Morrell

Adding weight and losing weight is part of the makeover for the Husky stop unit.

Chuck Morrell, new University of Washington co-defensive coordinator, says he would never criticize another football coaching staff, especially one that he and others replaced.

That was charitable of him because the Husky defense from 2021 was not up to standard and ripe for some blowback.

No matter who went out on the field, these UW players couldn't stop the run, giving up 193 yards per game, including a whopping 343 to Michigan and 329 to Oregon, just waving running backs through.

The Huskies were without some of their leading playmakers for half the season or more and it showed. Edge rusher Ryan Bowman, and inside linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio went down with shoulder and arm injuries at midseason, at the same time they welcomed back Zion Tupuola-Fetui from a ruptured Achilles tendon before losing him to another injury. All were or have been first- or second-team All-Pac-12 players in their careers.

Tupuola-Fetui is back but Ulofoshio is out again.

To install more of an attacking defense that isn't so generous with rushing yards, the new Husky staff has turned creative.

Noting a surplus of capable offensive guards on the depth chart, these guys moved 6-foot-6, 355-pound junior Ulumoo Ale — described by coach Kalen DeBoer as "a massive human being" — to the defensive line. They want to park him in some of those gaps that were so inviting to opposing rushers. He's more than 40 pounds heavier than the next Husky in his position area.

"We know he'll be able to hold it down in there," said Morrell, who will use an even defensive line rather the previous unbalanced alignments.

While the Huskies added heft to the front wall, it has shrunk down the edge.

Tupuola-Fetui will report to spring practice carrying an extra sleek 6-foot-4, 241-pound frame. That's early 40 pounds lighter than he was listed at during his breakout but short 2020 season, 20 pounds fewer than he packed last fall.

One of the issues for the man called ZTF was a noticeable lack of explosiveness after his brisk but maybe too short six-month injury rehabilitation. He's doing what's necessary to get his twitch back.

"We've seen him in winter conditioning, in winter training, and he looks great," Morrell said.

Besides making the defensive line more formidable, the new staff must restock the secondary.

To replace a pair of NFL-bound cornerbacks, Morrell noted how sophomore Mishael Powell, the former walk-on turned recent scholarship recipient compliments of DeBoer, has taken on a leadership role.

He mentioned how UC Davis transfer Jordan Perryman, an All-Big Sky first-team selection last fall, has impressed everyone with his dedicated and polished approach.

He also singled out safeties Alex Cook and Asa Turner, a senior and a junior and previous starters, as players who will be groomed to be even more effective playmakers in the new system.

However, none of those guys will need to put on or take off any pounds as the defense literally changes shape.

