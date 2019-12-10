Trey Adams, more or less, decided to protect his investment. Namely his well-worn football frame. That surgically repaired back. Those once-shredded knee ligaments.

The senior offensive tackle made it known this past week that he wouldn't join his Washington Huskies teammates and play a down in the Vegas Bowl against Boise State on Dec. 21.

Adams and junior tight end Hunter Bryant, who's come back from a pair of major knee injuries, both announced they would skip the postseason game.

"Certain guys have to do what they have to do," departing UW coach Chris Petersen said, not sounding thrilled by their choices but not commenting in a negative fashion.

Projected by draft analysts as a first- or second-round pick, Adams apparently didn't want to leave himself open to further injury by playing in one more collegiate game, a lesser bowl at that. School officials, noting that its finals week, didn't make players available for comment.

Adams and Bryant became the first Huskies players to go this route. It's one that's involved a number of top collegians in recent seasons. Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey, LSU running back Leonard Fournette, Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver, Arizona State wide receiver N'Keal Harry and several others each have bypassed a bowl game for health concerns.

Naturally, some UW fans weren't supportive of the players' reluctance to play in the Vegas Bowl.

"What a crock," one disgruntled Huskies follower groused on the internet. "They get a free ride to play. If they choose not to play, make them pay back some of that free ride they got."

"Typical of the self centeredness of this generation," another fan said.

Adams, who hails from Wenatchee, Washington, came to the UW as one of its top recruits, picking the Huskies over Michigan. He started as a true freshman, demonstrating great promise.

As a sophomore, Adams was clearly a dominant player in the 14 games he started at left offensive tackle. He helped the Huskies advance to the College Football Playoffs against Alabama and earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors.

Returning as a junior, he was promoted as an All-American candidate and the league's top NFL prospect, set for big things. Disaster set in. He tore up a knee at Arizona State at midseason, forcing him to miss the final six games, including the Fiesta Bowl. Individual honors eluded him.

Last year, Adams injured his back in fall camp, underwent surgery and missed the first 10 games of his senior season. He returned for the final three games, including the Apple Cup and Rose Bowl. Again, he was not in consideration for individual recognition.

As a fifth-year player, Adams stayed healthy at left tackle for all 12 games. Draft analyst Rob Rang said the lineman looked strong and quick again, and appeared to be have regained high-round draft status.

Little did we know when this accompanying video was shot, following Adams around the field post-Apple Cup, that he was actually saying good bye to stadium personnel and young fans. As he disappears alone up the tunnel, there is a sense of finality.

Let us know what you think about Adams' Vegas Bowl decision in the thread below: Support it or not?