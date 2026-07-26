After Two False Starts, Crowell Ready To Run Again

Of all of the University of Washington spring football accomplishments, Charlie Crowell provided one of the most encouraging ones.

He made it through all 15 practices healthy.

For the first time in three years in Montlake, the 6-foot-5, 260-pound sophomore from Bend, Oregon, survived an extended period of Husky football without a noticeable limp or a trainer by his side.

Knee injuries abruptly ended each of his first two seasons.

"I'm exited to see what Chuck can do," UW tight-ends coach Jordan Paopao said.

Charlie Crowell got through UW spring football OK. | Davd Sizer photo

This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the UW roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did in spring practice and what to expect from them going into fall camp.

Wasting no time in showing he was ready to go this spring, Crowell made a 10-yard diving catch of an Elijah Brown throw during the second practice.

In ensuing workouts, he pulled in a 10-yarder from freshman quarterback Derek Zammit and another 10-yard throw from Brown, junior.

He was so energetic at practice, in fact, Crowell enthusiastically slapped hands with a line of kids, as did a few other teammates, when emerging from a receivers drill in Dempsey Indoor.

Charlie Crowell catches a breather during 2024 fall camp. | UW

By the time spring ball was over, he had finished with an unofficial 9 receptions well spaced throughout the month. He caught all except one from Brown, the Stanford transfer and Husky back-up.

This was noteworthy because Crowell easily slid into a position group as deep as any for the Huskies and looked like he belonged.

He joined veterans Decker DeGraaf, Baron Naone and Austin Simmons, and freshmen Kekua Aumua and Sam Vyhidal, with Kade Eldridge recovering from a foot injury and expected back for the fall.

Crowell's coach credited him with staying connected to the task at hand even with all of his previous physical setbacks.

"This will be his first go," Paopao said as spring ball began. "Just in terms of growth, its's been awesome to see what he can do mentally and in learning the position. I'm very, very excited."

What he's done: Crowell didn't make it out of 2024 fall camp before suffering a knee injury that ended his freshman season. He was in uniform but limited in what he could do during 2025 spring practice and was re-injured again last fall and lost for the season.

Starter or not: With his big body and a certain level of athleticism, a healthy Crowell looks like he could be starting material some day. It's just a matter of keeping his body intact.