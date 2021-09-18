4th and Inches Podcast: An Arkansas State Preview

Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller of Husky Maven take a long look at Saturday's matchup with the Sun Belt opponent.

Looking at the University of Washington football schedule no one circled week 3 against Arkansas State as a must-win game, but this is where Jimmy Lake's program finds itself.

The struggling 0-2 Huskies average 8.5 points per game with very little to show from the offensive side of the ball. Offensive coordinator John Donovan finds himself under fire for an inept attack that has not produced enough yards to keep the UW competitive.

The Huskies will attempt to regroup against an Arkansas State team that could cause big problems for the two-touchdown favorite. The Red Wolves don't have any problem putting up points, averaging 45 per game.

“Washington desperately needs to find a rhythm on offense this Saturday to get some momentum going into conference play,” Husky Maven analyst Kaila Olin. “If nothing changes, this could be the end of some coaching tenures at Washington.”

The best cure for the program is an emphatic win. The Red Wolves likewise have given up a lot of points, 76 points in two games, including giving up 55 in a losing effort to Memphis last week.

Arkansas State, coached by former Tennessee leader Butch Jones, will simply try to outscore the Huskies on their home turf. The averaged almost 90 plays a game to go with all those points.

Washington’s defense has played OK at times, but wore down against Michigan and probably in the opener against Montana, too.

Trevor Mueller and Olin break down the opposing programs and discuss key match-ups for the Saturday afternoon contest.