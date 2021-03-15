Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
Analyzing the UW Football Schedule and the Computer Results

Analytics analyst Andrew Percival joined the Husky Maven Podcast team to discuss the coming Huskies football schedule.
The University of Washington football schedule has been out there for a couple of weeks now. We've let it ferment if not sink in with the masses. It's time to dissect it.

Our Husky Maven podcast team of Mike Martin, Trevor Mueller and Kaila Olin is joined by computer analytics expert Andrew Percival to discuss the merits and shortcomings of a Huskies' 12-game lineup that takes the team to Michigan and brings Oregon and Washington State to Seattle.

Listen to a discussion that lasts nearly a half hour. It's entertaining. 

