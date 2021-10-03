Beavers Halt 9-Game Losing Streak to Huskies with Game-Ending FG

Oregon State got rid of its USC problem, finally beating the Trojans in Los Angeles for the first time in six decades.

Yet the Beavers were not quite satisfied with that and on Saturday night they exorcised another demon, ending a nine-game losing streak to Washington by beating the visiting Huskies 27-24 with Everett Hays' 24-yard field goal as time expired at Reser Stadium.

As the kick sailed through the uprights and hit an All-State logo dead center, Oregon State fans rushed the field and celebrated this Northwest conquest.

While the Beavers (4-1 overall, 2-0 Pac-12) are the feel-good story of the conference, the UW (2-3, 0-2) will head to a bye week wondering if its entire season will be a bust.

"We just keep shooting ourselves in the foot," running back Sean McGrew said.

Wasted on this evening was the UW's fast start and a stellar comeback, only to give it all back.

Sean McGrew had a 2-TD game for the third consecutive week. Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports

Early on, the Huskies floundered on offense and couldn't stop the run.

McGrew finally gave the offense a jolt with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a 39-yard scoring dash. He finished with a team- high 104 yards rushing on 16 carries.

The defensive line came alive late with Faatui Tuitele strip-sacking OSU quarterback Chance Nolan and Taki Taimani returning the fumble 13 yards to set up McGrew's 6-yard TD run.

But the Huskies squandered it all, getting outscored 10-0 over the final 6:35, unable to close out their hosts. Foremost, they went for it with Dylan Morris keeping and getting stacked up short on fourth-and-1, giving the Beavers the ball on the UW 46 with 3:18 left.

"We're going for it every single time on that play," UW coach Jimmy Lake said.

The Beavers celebrate the end of a 9-game losing streak to the UW. Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports

On a pleasant night in the Willamette Valley, the Huskies started fast, needing just six plays to put points on the scoreboard. Terrell Bynum streaked across the middle, hauled in a ball from Morris, left a defender face down behind him and raced 44 yards untouched to the end zone.

The game wasn't even three minutes old and the play was electric and possibly a tone-setter. Curiously, it was all the UW had in it for first-half touchdowns.

Oregon State was a slow starter, with Hayes missing a 39-yard field goal, yanking it left as the opening quarter pulled to a close. But all the Beavers needed was a change of direction and a costly Husky turnover to catch up.

One play into the second quarter, UW back-up tailback Taj Davis took a handoff and plowed into the line. Somehow he dropped the ball and OSU's Rezjohn Wright recovered it on the Husky 10.

Three plays later, Jack Colletto, normally a linebacker and the Beavers' designated touchdown scorer, crashed through the right side of the line standing up from 3 yards out and the game was tied at 7. The quarter was barely a minute old.

The 6-foot-3, 239-pound Colletto came to OSU as a quarterback after leading Washington state's Camas High School to a 14-0 record and a 4A state championship in 2016, spent a year at an Arizona junior college and then didn't pan out at his original position in Corvallis.

The Beavers moved him to linebacker, where he's thrived. Yet OSU also brings him in on short-yardage scoring opportunities to run the Wildcat offense, where he's had even more success. He's scored 12 times in his career, including twice against the Huskies, with the other coming when he was a QB in 2018.

Following Colletto's scripted heroics, the Huskies went 3-and-out and the Beavers marched back up the field for a go-ahead touchdown.

Tailback B.J. Baylor did the end-zone honors for OSU this time, racing around the right end from 5 yards out and finding nobody there, after the Huskies stacked the box inside.

The UW tried to tie things up before halftime, but got only as far as the Beavers 2 before they ran out of time and settled for a 20-yard field goal by Peyton Henry to make it 14-10 at the break.

Following intermission, the teams traded punts, with Race Porter either getting his partially blocked or rushing it for just 27 yards. That set up the Beavers on the Husky 38. They settled for Hayes' 29-yard field goal and a 17-10 lead.

With 10 minutes remaining, the UW finally made something happen. McGrew, who drew the running-back start again, squirted over the right side, stepped out of a pair of tackles and skipped into the end zone from 39 yards out and the game was tied at 17.

Momentum suddenly shifted to the Huskies.

Faatui Tuitele strips the ball from OSU quarterback Chance Nolan. Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports

A play later, Tuitele and Taimani double-teamed the OSU quarterback for that long-overdue turnover and put the ball on the 6, where McGrew added another score for his third consecutive two-touchdown game.

The defense, however, was only good for so long. Oregon State responded by going 74 yards in 7 plays, with Baylor getting free on a 27-yard touchdown to tie the game at 24. He led all rushers with 111 yards on 20 carries.

The Huskies had no finishing kick. They held the ball for only six plays before handing it over, giving up the game-winning field goal and slinking off the field.

"We just made too many mistakes," said Husky linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, who shared a game-high 16 tackles with Oregon State's Avery Roberts. "We're 2-3 and there's nothing we can do about it. We have to keep fighting."

The Beavers feel pretty good about themselves, rewriting their history each weekend. Not so the Huskies. They're fast sinking into the dark ages.

