Belichick and Carroll Tuesday Meet Should Be Syndicated
Every Tuesday, Steve Belichick and Brennan Carrroll, the respective University of Washington defensive and offensive coordinators and the sons of retired NFL coaching legends, sit down in a big room deep inside Husky Stadium to interact with media members and the fun begins.
While they tend to speak in generalities about players and strategies, always uncomfortable about going into detail, their interaction is worth the price of admission.
Belichick and Carroll clearly enjoy each other's company, deftly play off each other's comments, act like brothers in arms and finish each other's sentences.
They're Abbott and Costello, Laurel and Hardy, Martin and Lewis, both stoic and gregarious.
Their timing is impeccable, their expressions humorous and their deadpan perfect, such as when Steve Belichick was asked this week whether he would pay $25,000 to attend a UW fund-raising dinner featuring his father, Bill, which is scheduled next month -- a question that was posed to an internet journalist through an email and passed along.
"It's interesting that we're talking about emails, I love it," Carroll said, as if they're extinct. "I didn't get an email."
"I didn't get one," Belichick said with a shrug.
"We didn't get invited to that," Carroll said. "We're a little upset about that. ... I like to hang out."
"I won't be there," Belichick said.
He was asked once more by a radio broadcaster whether he would be willing to pay $25,000 to break bread with his dad.
"No," young Belichick responded.
"I'll chip in," Carroll said impishly.
"We could spend our money better," Belichick said.
Once the media session broke up, with plenty of laughs but not much information shared, Belichick and Carroll headed to a doorway at opposite ends of the room, where they stopped, made eye contact, waved to each other and were gone.
