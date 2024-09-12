Belichick Weighs In on Zach Durfee's Talent Level
Still warming up to his role as University of Washington defensive coordinator and designated team spokesman, Steve Belichick has been notably guarded in his comments, especially when asked about specific players.
They all played great has been a stock answer for him whenever pressed about an individual Husky performance. For media members, those aren't sound bites that get any traction.
However, a couple of questions this week regarding junior edge rusher Zach Durfee seemed to loosen up the second-generation Belichick, who appears to be getting more and more comfortable with the give-and-take part of his job with the press.
Durfee, previously hyped by former coach Kalen DeBoer and edge coach Eric Schmidt for having greatly enhanced football skills, as well as by current coach Jedd Fisch, put his football talents all on display in the Huskies' 30-9 victory over Eastern Michigan on Saturday with 2.5 sacks among 5 tackles. He did this while battling through some unspecified injuries that prevented him from practicing leading up to the game.
Asked how long it took for him to figure out that the 6-foot-5, 256-pound Durfee had a lot of talent, Belichick responded, "It didn't take too long. I think he's a really good player. I think he can get a lot better just like everyone else. He's got a long way to go like everyone on our defense. But, yeah, he's a good player."
By now, Belichick seemed poised for a follow-up question, which hadn't been the case before because of his general answers.
Asked for Durfee's top attributes, the defensive coordinator with the rich family football lineage offered the following, "He's big, he's physical, he's smart, he's tough, he's dependable and he's a good player."
That would be considered a strong endorsement from a man who doesn't often offer them.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington