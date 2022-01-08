Wide receiver Germie Bernard, the one-time centerpiece for the University of Washington 2022 football recruiting class, made it official on Friday night that he won't be playing for the Huskies, announcing it on social media.

Bernard had maintained a connection to the Huskies throughout the coaching changes from Chris Petersen to Jimmy Lake to Kalen DeBoer, but the departure of receivers coach Junior Adams to Oregon this past week apparently was too much and changed everything for him.

In 2020, the 6-foot-1, 196-pound pass-catcher committed to the UW with defensive tackle Sir Mells and edge rusher Anthony Jones, a pair of teammates from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada, and now all three have decommitted.

Mells and Jones ultimately signed with Oregon, which might be the eventual landing place for Bernard, as well.

Shortly after taking over as UW coach, DeBoer visited Bernard at his home in the Las Vegas suburbs to reaffirm the player's scholarship commitment and they even posed together for a photo.

However, everything changed once Adams, who had been one of two assistant coaches retained by DeBoer, accepted an offer to become co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach at Oregon.

Bernard's pullout leaves the UW with just four high school signees from Lake's already minuscule recruiting class heading into the Feb. 2 signing date.

