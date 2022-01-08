Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Bernard Makes it Official That He's No Longer Coming to UW

The wide receiver was considered the prize of the Huskies' small recruiting class.

Wide receiver Germie Bernard, the one-time centerpiece for the University of Washington 2022 football recruiting class, made it official on Friday night that he won't be playing for the Huskies, announcing it on social media.

Bernard had maintained a connection to the Huskies throughout the coaching changes from Chris Petersen to Jimmy Lake to Kalen DeBoer, but the departure of receivers coach Junior Adams to Oregon this past week apparently was too much and changed everything for him.

In 2020, the 6-foot-1, 196-pound pass-catcher committed to the UW with defensive tackle Sir Mells and edge rusher Anthony Jones, a pair of teammates from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada, and now all three have decommitted. 

Mells and Jones ultimately signed with Oregon, which might be the eventual landing place for Bernard, as well.

Shortly after taking over as UW coach, DeBoer visited Bernard at his home in the Las Vegas suburbs to reaffirm the player's scholarship commitment and they even posed together for a photo.

Read More

However, everything changed once Adams, who had been one of two assistant coaches retained by DeBoer, accepted an offer to become co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach at Oregon.

Bernard's pullout leaves the UW with just four high school signees from Lake's already minuscule recruiting class heading into the Feb. 2 signing date.   

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Germie Bernard is the prize of the 2022 recruiting class.
Football

Bernard Makes it Official That He's No Longer Coming to UW

13 seconds ago
Mishael Powell has received a scholarship from Kalen DeBoer.
Football

DeBoer Does His Husky Homework and Awards Mishael Powell a Scholarship

2 hours ago
Ja'Lynn Polk came to the UW from Texas Tech.
Football

Polk Makes 2 Pronouncements Promoting Husky Football

6 hours ago
Caleb Presley has been re-offered by the UW.
Recruiting

Huskies Move to Re-offer Elite Local Corners

9 hours ago
Michael Penix Jr. looks for a receiver at Indiana.
Football

Amid UW Player Shuffle, At Least QB Room Is Well Stocked

11 hours ago
Cole Bajema and Daejon Davis celebrate a comeback win at Utah.
Basketball

Utah Slows Down Brown, Gets Beat by the Other Huskies

23 hours ago
Jalen McMillan hauls in a 20-yard TD pass at Stanford to win it.
Football

Amid All the UW Departures, McMillan Says He's Not Leaving

9 hours ago
Terrell Brown is averaging 22 point per game, fifth in the nation.
Basketball

UW Basketball Team Is at Utah, Badly Needing a Win

Jan 6, 2022