Big Ten Makes Noise About CFB Return; No Word on Pac-12

The Big Ten, having watched a college football season begin without it, apparently is reconsidering its hardline stance not to play this fall because of the pandemic.

Multiple reports indicate presidents and chancellors for the 14-team conference will meet on Sunday to discuss and possibly even vote on an October or a November return.

If schedule restoration happens in the Big Ten, the Pac-12 — which would be the only Power 5 conference not playing games — can't be far behind. The Pac-12 didn't readily respond for comment on the new developments in the Midwest and whether it is considering revisiting its no-play stance, as well. The conference spokesperson is on furlough.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 each postponed all fall athletic competition on Aug. 11, citing medical concerns over the COVID-19 contagion.

However, the Big 12 and ACC returned to competition just this weekend, while the SEC is waiting until Sept. 26 to launch a conference-games-only schedule.

School officials in the Big Ten and Pac-12 must weigh medical as well as financial considerations in determining what to do about football, which most schools depend on for a bulk of its operating revenue.

Just this week, the University of Washington announced the elimination of 16 athletic-department positions and a restructuring or furloughs involving 35 others, and Washington State disclosed that it would lose 10 athletic-department positions.

The UW also has reported just 15 active cases of COVID-19 in campus testing over three and a half months, with a source indicating a third of them have been football players. The school doesn't identify athletes or their sports for those who have tested positive.

The Pac-12 and Big Ten have held follow-up conversations and stood somewhat aligned after both chose to delay their football seasons.

The Big Ten, however, has been pressured by parents, players, coaches and even President Donald Trump to restore football since the conference voted 11-3 to delay the season. Ohio State, Nebraska and Iowa were the no ballots.

The Pac-12 presidents and representatives voted 12-0 to close down their football programs and others sports. They cited three reasons: inconsistent campus testing, high rates of infection in some of the member cities and concerns over possible cardiac aftereffects.

The conference since has entered into an agreement with diagnostic test company Quidel to expedite and standardize campus testing.

Yet there has been no overt pressure placed on the Pac-12 by anyone to get back to competition, no hints of follow-up meetings.

With no football in sight, eight headline Pac-12 players have given up their remaining eligibility, including Washington outside linebacker Joe Tryon, in favor of preparing for the NFL. Ohio State just lost All-America offensive guard Wyatt Davis for the same reason.

The Associated Press reported that the Big Ten's Return to Competition Task Force met Saturday. A presentation was made to a subgroup of representatives detailing medical updates, including COVID-19 testing.

