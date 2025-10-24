Both Husky Coordinators Have Fighting Illini Connections
Once Illinois comes out for Saturday's game at Husky Stadium, University of Washington defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and offensive coordinator Jimmie Dougherty each might glance over at the Fighting Illini and consider days gone past.
Walters, 39, spent two years coaching the Illinois defense and considers it the most crucial stop in his career path.
Dougherty, 47, was an all-state quarterback in Illinois who wanted to play for the Fighting Illini but it didn't work out.
In 2021, Walters left Missouri and joined the new staff put together by current Illinois coach Bret Bielema and they shared in 5-7 and 8-5 seasons that were chalk full of defensive accomplishments.
"That was probably my most important stop in my career -- was going from Missouri to Illinois," Walters said of working for Bielema. "He's a great manager of people. He sees the game in a certain way and definitely he poured that into me and was probably the biggest influence on sort of how I see the game, how I prepare, how I study it and how I call it on game day."
In 2022, Walters' Fighting Illini defense ranked No. 1 nationally in scoring at 12.3 points per game and No. 2 in total defense by permitting just 263.8 yards per outing. He had six players earn some sort of All-Big Ten recognition, including cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who was a consensus All-America selection and is now with the Seattle Seahawks.
Walters, of course, left Illinois to become the head coach at Purdue. While the Boilermakers struggled during his rebuild that lasted just two years, they beat the Illini 44-19 in Walters' first season and lost to them 50-49 in overtime during the second.
Dougherty emerged from Edwardsville High School, where he played for his father Tim, and was an all-state quarterback in 1996. He wanted to play for an Illinois football program led by a new coach in Ron Turner. He ended up at Missouri instead.
"I wanted to go to Illinois and I got passed up for another guy," said Dougherty, adding jokingly, "so there's some added motivation for me there."
His hometown of Edwardsville is 160 miles southwest of Champagne, home to the Fighting Illini.
"It's obviously my home state," Dougherty said. "They did recruit me, I want to summer camps all the time and spent a lot of time on that campus."
So now he and Walters will try to use some of that familiarity to beat the Illini on Saturday.
