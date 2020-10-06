Breaking Down the Huskies New Football Schedule

With the new season four short weeks away after a new Pac-12 football schedule was released over the weekend, it's time for some analysis on each week of the coming season. Uncertainties exist within the University of Washington program, foremost at quarterback, but here's an instant reaction and breakdown of the Huskies' six games.

Week 1: UW at California, Saturday, Nov. 7

I love that this game is the first one of the season. Cal won’t have any film on the offense Washington is running and no scouting report on the Huskies' starting. quarterback. Both sides will be replacing a lot of starters on defense, which appears to be each team's strengths. Unlikely as it is, wouldn't it be cool if UW freshman Ethan Garbers was starting QB and went head to head with his brother Chase Garbers, the man behind center for Cal. With Oregon favored in the North, Cal and the UW are contenders, which makes this game huge.

Importance of game: 3rd

Favorite: Washington

Week 2: Oregon State at UW, Saturday, Nov. 14

This is a great set-up for the Huskies to open at home and work out any kinks against the Beavers. While former UW offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith is steadily rebuilding OSU, this should be one of the Huskies' easiest games on the schedule. Oregon State faces Washington State and its new offense the week before, which might be overload for the Beavers' defense trying to figure out what's coming.

Importance of game: 5th

Favorite: Washington

Week 3: Arizona at UW, Saturday, Nov. 21

Husky fans should be happy that Arizona got paired with UW in the crossover game. Trying to avoid potential title-game match-ups later, the Pac-12 committee obviously believes the UW can make a run for championship. Arizona is a mid- to bottom-tier team in the South Division, which gives the Huskies the edge. Arizona faces a tough match-up the week before in South favorite USC and its coach Kevin Sumlin has tested positive for COVID, complicating things for the Wildcats. Washington can lose this game, win out in the North and still make it to the championship game. The Huskies should feel less pressure in this game than any other.

Importance of game: 6th

Favorite: Washington

Week 4: UW at WSU, Friday, Nov. 27

This is a huge game for both teams, coming at the halfway mark with new head coaches and quarterbacks. A Washington win will tie the rivalry record for the longest win streak -- 8 -- in the Apple Cup series, which the UW has already done twice before. The Apple Cup game is never a certainty for either team. Rivalry weekend following Thanksgiving might be the best part of the newest Pac-12 schedule in my opinion. It could be the start of an intense few weeks of Washington football. Jimmy Lake will be seeking his first Apple Cup victory as the coach.

Importance of game: 2nd

Favorite : Washington

Week 5: Stanford at UW, Saturday, Dec. 5

Stanford is projected to finish in fourth in the North and lost quite a few players, especially on defense, through the transfer portal or opting out. With quarterback K.C. Costello now at Mississippi State, the pressure is on the Cardinal to find a replacement and trend up rather than down. Washington’s defense could have its way with this Cardinal team. It is always a competitive game so it’s definitely a game to circle on your calendar as a must-see.

Importance of game: 4th

Favorite: Washington

Week 6: UW at Oregon, Saturday, Dec. 12

This is the biggest game of the new regular season for the Huskies. Oregon is the Pac-12's only ranked team. The Ducks are favored to win the North and the Pac-12 championship. However, this team has lost a half-dozen players to opt outs and must replace its entire offensive line and defensive secondary. Oregon plays a tough Cal team the week before, providing a near-perfect set-up for the UW to go into Autzen Stadium and come out with a huge upset victory.

Importance of game: 1st

Favorite: Oregon