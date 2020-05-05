Fan-ning the Flames: Can We Go Without Crowds to Reopen Sports?

Without fans, games just aren't the same, right?

In the stark solitude of a cavernous stadium or an empty arena, athletes might feel they've gone back in time to the sandlot or the asphalt, and they're once again playing only for the pure joy of competition.

Without the loud roar of approval for your crushed home run or wind-up dunk, you might feel downright under appreciated and alone in your sporting thoughts.

The applause, and the boos, are parts of the big show. Always have been. Athletes need to be acknowledged, good or bad, to know that people are witnesses to their actions.

Those prying eyes from the reserved seats to the nose-bleed sections represent what make sports figures exceedingly nervous with everything on the line.

With everyone clamoring to quit social distancing and show the pandemic who's boss, the pressing question is this: If we do a restart with pro and college sports soon, can we go without the fans to make that happen?

Sixty-five percent of you said yes to an ESPN poll asking just that.

Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg, in the accompanying video, states his case in theatric fashion. He has a very strong opinion on this. Check it out.

Admit it, wouldn't it would be weird to watch the Washington football team drive 90 yards down the field to score against Michigan without a peep coming out of the seats?

Of course, the stadium siren would go off, but would that be enough?

No band would be around to break into a chorus of something celebratory. No people on their feet. No continuing murmur. No back and forth of "Go" from one side of the stadium to "Huskies" on the other.

Maybe there would be boats moored off the shoreline, honking with every score, offering human voices of support. A few voice in the wind.

Would you welcome back sporting events without fans?

Do we even need them anymore?