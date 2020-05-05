HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Fan-ning the Flames: Can We Go Without Crowds to Reopen Sports?

Dan Raley

Without fans, games just aren't the same, right?

In the stark solitude of a cavernous stadium or an empty arena, athletes might feel they've gone back in time to the sandlot or the asphalt, and they're once again playing only for the pure joy of competition.

Without the loud roar of approval for your crushed home run or wind-up dunk, you might feel downright under appreciated and alone in your sporting thoughts.

The applause, and the boos, are parts of the big show. Always have been. Athletes need to be acknowledged, good or bad, to know that people are witnesses to their actions. 

Those prying eyes from the reserved seats to the nose-bleed sections represent what make sports figures exceedingly nervous with everything on the line. 

With everyone clamoring to quit social distancing and show the pandemic who's boss, the pressing question is this: If we do a restart with pro and college sports soon, can we go without the fans to make that happen?

Sixty-five percent of you said yes to an ESPN poll asking just that.

Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg, in the accompanying video, states his case in theatric fashion. He has a very strong opinion on this. Check it out.

Admit it, wouldn't it would be weird to watch the Washington football team drive 90 yards down the field to score against Michigan without a peep coming out of the seats?

Of course, the stadium siren would go off, but would that be enough?

No band would be around to break into a chorus of something celebratory. No people on their feet. No continuing murmur. No back and forth of "Go" from one side of the stadium to "Huskies" on the other. 

Maybe there would be boats moored off the shoreline, honking with every score, offering human voices of support. A few voice in the wind.

Would you welcome back sporting events without fans?

Do we even need them anymore?

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Big Deal: Kalepo Might Be the Best of Washington's Young O-Linemen

The left tackle isn't the heaviest or tallest among the Huskies' promising blockers, but he might have the most talent.

Dan Raley

2021 Commit Caden Jumper: 'I Just Wanted to be a Running Back'

The son of state of Washington running back legend, Brandon Jumper, and UW football commit Caden Jumper grew up wanting to be like his dad. In 4th grade, in order to follow in his dad's footsteps, he had three weeks to lose 8 pounds.

Mike Martin

Young Nussmeier Grew Up on Husky Football, Will Play for LSU

The son of the former University of Washington offensive coordinator in 2009-11 has decided on his college destination.

Dan Raley

Trading Cards Help Alleviate the Enforced Sporting Pause in Place

Unveilings have spurred a large audience and a renewed interest in collecting with the pro and collegiate teams shut down. Check out the UW-related cards.

Dan Raley

Big Man on Campus: UW's Gigantic Ale Awaits His Big Chance

The Washington offensive guard might be the program's biggest player in more than two decades. He brings girth as well as personality to the Huskies.

Dan Raley

Best Draft Leftover? That Would Be UW Tight End Hunter Bryant

Everybody's saying it: this University of Washington football talent deserved to be drafted more than anyone who wasn't.

Dan Raley

Legend of Sixkiller: Sonny and the Huskies Were Quick on the Draw

The Washington football team changed things up against Oregon State, taking the pressure off their quarterback. This is the 28th installment of our Sixkiller throwback series.

Dan Raley

Bengals Long-Term Remake Won't Include Ex-Huskies Receiver Ross

Cincinnati decides to decline contract option on one-time first-round draft pick from the University of Washington.

Dan Raley

by

rooster54

Reception Desk: Spiker Checks In at UW, Hype Remains Unpacked

The Husky wide receiver brought a huge reputation with him, but surprisingly he's still awaiting a collegiate breakthrough.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Bills Collector: UW's Adams Making Best of Free-Agent Situation

The Husky offensive tackle went undrafted by the NFL. He's decidedly upbeat about what comes next in Buffalo.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms