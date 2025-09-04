Carver Willis Wears It And Tells It Well as a Husky Left Tackle
Carver Willis met with Seattle media on Tuesday afternoon and his 15-minute give-and-take was so glib, light-hearted and fun he could have a go-to podcast or radio talk show in his future.
Instead, he's come to the University of Washington football team from Kansas State in order to advance his NFL pursuits.
Since arriving in Montlake, he's moved from right tackle to the left side, to what's considered pro football's money position.
He's much heavier, too, with Willis now packing a meatier 6-foot-5, 312-pound frame -- up 21 pounds
And he and the Huskies are 1-0, with the previously maligned offensive line emerging with favorable reviews from a season-opening 38-21 victory over Colorado State.
"I loved every second being out there," Willis said,
He was highly complimentary of the game-day environment at Husky Stadium, noting how loud and involved the fan base was.
"Man, the fans were just sick," Willis said. "Everyone is fully in the game, loud, getting after it."
He also was self-deprecating, critical of his first-game play when no one else was.
"Basically, I made a lot of just stupid decisions," Willis said. "I was thinking too much or doing too much. It's stuff that can be easily corrected."
He reacted in mock horror when someone suggested he was the old man of the UW offensive line, pointing out how right offensive guard Geirean Hatchett is 24, a year older than him.
And Willis, when asked about his weight gain and culinary choices, did a commercial on the spot, raving about the Stone Way Cafe in Fremont.
"The burritos and yogurt parfait will never fail to be delicious," he shilled on behalf of the establishment.
Willis was so highly regarded in the transfer portal, as a 19-game starter and one-time All-Big 12 honorable-mention selection, he came to the Huskies after hearing from 54 schools.
Leaving Kansas State, he picked the UW over LSU, which ensured he was going to wear purple throughout his college career no matter where he ended up, which wasn't the intention.
"It wasn't the color," Willis said, turning into Chamber of Commerce pitch man. "I couldn't be happier at the U-Dub. I love it here."
