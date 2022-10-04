Coaches Select Kirkland UW Lineman of the Week After Job Swap

At Pac-12 Media Day, Jaxson Kirkland told a bunch of journalists crowded around him that new University of Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb was a wizard, nothing short of genius when drawing up plays.

Little did Kirkland know this man would try something different with him.

Grubb and his offensive coaches moved the 6-foot-7, 340-pound senior from Vancouver, Washington — who is a two-time, first-team All-Pac-12 selection at left tackle — to left guard for the UCLA game and likely beyond.

That might seem to be nothing more than semantics to the average Husky football fan. After all, aren't these guys all just knocking heads on every play?

However, the purist knows that left tackle is the NFL glamour spot, the money position, where the big fellahs up front can make their best pro paydays.

After switching positions with sophomore Troy Fautanu, Kirkland might end up on the outside again, but for now he's an offensive left guard.

Grubb, an old offensive-line coach, is convinced this works for his player and the Huskies for so many reasons.

Kirkland is two games into recovery from ankle surgery, not in peak condition yet.

He's also up roughly 25 pounds from last season while trying to get comfortable at an NFL weight.

Kirkland also does a reliable job of filling space and keeping the pocket intact to protect quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Validating this move, the UW coaching staff selected big Jaxson as its Lineman of the Week coming out of the 40-32 loss in Los Angeles.

"I thought he was really firm on the inside," Grubb said. "I think people like to talk about tackles a lot, but for the quarterback to keep the interior of the pocket solidified, where you don't drop your eyes immediately, is really important. I thought Jaxson did a great job."

The Husky offensive coordinator felt comfortable making the position for two reasons: 1) Kirkland previously played well and started for a pair of seasons at right guard; and 2) the flipflop of players rather than inserting someone new to the starting mix helped maintain strong communication levels between everyone.

Kirkland is a 41-game starter at the UW, the most for anyone on the roster by a wide margin, no matter where they've played if a transfer.

He made his first 25 starts at right guard in 2018 and 2019, getting in a stance next to right tackles Kaleb McGary and Jared Hilbers, respectively. He moved to left tackle for the pandemic-interrupted 2020 season, replacing the graduated Trey Adams and starting four times, and again last season, when he opened 10 games during an injury-filled season.

The rise of Fautanu as the next great Husky offensive lineman also factored into the position switch, with the 6-foot-4, 312-pounder from Las Vegas demonstrating welcome mobility on the outside. He drew a pair of starting assignments subbing at left tackle for an injured Kirkland a year ago, and earned another start at left guard for the Apple Cup. Give him his five starts at guard and tackle this season, and he's up to eight in his Husky career.

"We just have to keep playing it out to see where Jaxson's at, honestly, just let him keep playing and getting into shape, and getting comfortable and things like that, and see where it goes," Grubb said. "We'll always keep pushing the limits on that and try to find our best lineup."

