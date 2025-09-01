Inside The Huskies

Coleman Earns Co-Big Ten Defensive Player of Week Honors

The Husky running is rewarded for his 177 yards and 2 touchdowns rushing in the opener.

Jonah Coleman gets into the open against Colorado State.
Jonah Coleman gets into the open against Colorado State. / Dave Sizer photo

Jonah Coleman put in endless offseason hours reshaping his body, both dropping weight and building muscle and speed, to be a better University of Washington football player.

Mission accomplished. The rewards continue to roll in.

Coleman rushed for 177 yards, two off his career high, and a pair of touchdowns on a career-best 24 carries while he and his teammates shared in a 38-21 season-opening victory over Colorado State on Saturday night at Husky Stadium.

On Monday, the senior running back from Stockton, California, was named co-Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, sharing the honor with USC quarterback Jaiden Maiava.

Maiva, a junior from Palolo, Hawaii, hit on 15 of 18 passes for 295 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 73-18 victory over badly overmatched Missouri State.

In Montlake, 5-foot-9, 220-pound Coleman got things started by catching a 22-yard pass on the fourth play of the game, moving the Huskies into scoring position. Two plays later, he dashed around the right end and scored from 26 yards out to give the UW its first points of the season.

He also scored the game's final points on a 3-yard run, this after rambling 38 yards to get close to the end zone.

Coleman is off to a fast start in trying to outdo his junior year with the Huskies, in which rushed for 1,053 yards and 10 touchdowns on 193 carries.

He now has six 100-yard rushing games for the UW, and nine in his career, including Arizona. His 177 yards fell just shy of his personal best 179 yards against Colorado on just 11 carries in 2023.

Jonah Coleman is greeted by teammates and coach Jedd Fisch after scoring a touchdown.
Jonah Coleman is greeted by teammates and coach Jedd Fisch after scoring a touchdown. / Dave Sizer photo

In their first year in the Big Ten in 2024, the Huskies had three players receive weekly honors for game performances.

Departed senior linebacker Carson Bruener was named Defensive Player of the Week for his play against USC.

Jonah Coleman uses a Dezmen Roebuck block to get a few more yards.
Jonah Coleman uses a Dezmen Roebuck block to get a few more yards. / Dave Sizer photo

Junior edge rusher Russell Davis II , out for this season with a knee injury, was picked co-Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts against UCLA.

Linebacker Khmori House, who transferred to North Carolina in the offseason, was honored as Freshman of the Week for his game against Northwestern last September.

 

