Cook's Reaction to Texas Running Back Enrolling Early at UW is Entertaining

The Husky safety was caught off guard by the news that Emeka Megwa was arriving a year early.

It's not like University of Washington football players sit home and watch ESPN all day.

Demonstrating the cocoon the Huskies live in, junior safety Alex Cook, fresh from practice, expressed great surprise when asked for his reaction to 4-star Texas running Emeka Megwa skipping his high school senior year to enroll early at the UW.

He didn't know this, even though the school had announced it.

"That's awesome. Adding new players is always cool," Cook said. "Shoot, we'll bring him in. We'll embrace him, just like anyone else, all the freshman. Shoot, I'm happy he's here."

He personally hasn't met the running 6-foot-2, 220-pound running back from Fort Worth who had nearly 40 scholarship offers, choosing the Huskies over Alabama and Notre Dame.

Megwa transferred from Nolan Catholic High to Timber Creek, seeking a bigger platform for his senior year. However, an undisclosed injury prevented him from appearing in any of his new team's first four games, so he decided to seek out an even bigger stage.

He's the second high-profile Texas high school player to pass up his senior year, graduate early and enroll in college, joining Southlake Carroll High 5-star quarterback Quinn Ewers, now at Ohio State.

Graduating from high school early, Megwa is eligible to practice and play immediately, but his injury likely will prevent that. The thinking is the UW might have encouraged him to come to Seattle early to oversee his injury rehab and get him indoctrinated early.

"Let's get him here, get him on board, get him ready," Cook said. "That would be awesome."

