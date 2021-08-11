COVID-19 Claims a Husky, James-Era Wide Receiver Lamar Mitchell

The California contracted the virus and died in just a couple of weeks in Stockton.

Lamar Mitchell, a University of Washington wide receiver during the Don James era, died Wednesday in Stockton, California, from complications related to COVID-19— believed to be the first former Husky football player taken by the pandemic.

Family members and teammates posted news of Mitchell's death and added remembrances on social media while the current UW team was practicing in Seattle.

"One of the coolest Dawgs I knew," wrote Lincoln Kennedy, former All-American offensive tackle and a teammate. "Love you bro."

Mitchell died a month shy of his 53rd birthday in his hometown. He had worked for Medlife, a non-profit organization that partnered with low-income families in Africa and Latin America to improve their access to medicine.

From social-media accounts, he contracted COVID-19 at the end of last month and went downhill fast in his battle against the virus. Someone posted how he was just eating with Mitchell in a restaurant two weeks ago.

Mitchell joined the UW as a scholarship receiver in 1987 from Tokay High School. A former track man, he was highly regarded for his speed, running the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds.

After redshirting his first year, Mitchell played three seasons for the Huskies, making a breakthrough for a Rose Bowl-bound team in 1990 and lettering as a wide receiver and special-teams player that season.

He was named the UW's most improved receiver in 1991 spring practice and was set to play a lot again when he became academically ineligible for what became a national championship season for the Huskies. He finished his career with 2 catches for 14 yards.

Strangely enough, Mitchell will be remembered as the guy who caught a spring-practice pass from Mark Brunell on the same play in which the Rose Bowl MVP quarterback suffered a severe knee injury that required surgery after he was sandwiched by defenders Steve Emtman and Donald Jones.

"Husky nation lost a great person and brother," wrote Walter Bailey, a UW defensive back who covered Mitchell a lot in practice.

