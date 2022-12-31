Culp Climbs on Board the List of Huskies Returning for 2023

Somewhere between catching 4 passes for 32 yards against Texas in the Alamo Bowl and getting back on that chartered jet to the Northwest, Devin Culp decided he hasn't had nearly enough of University of Washington football.

So heading into the weekend, the 6-foot-4, 239-pound junior tight end from Spokane, Washington, declared he likewise will return for the 2023 season and use up all of his eligibility rather than seek his fortune right away in the NFL.

Culp joins an ever-increasing group of Huskies who have publicly made their intentions known that they plan to stick around, one that consists of junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr., sophomore wide receiver Jalen McMillan, sophomore offensive tackle Troy Fautanu, junior defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa and sophomore edge rusher Bralen Trice and junior edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui.

The Huskies still are waiting on sophomore wide receiver Rome Odunze to weigh in on his plans.

Culp comes off a season in which he started 11 of 13 games and caught 29 passes for 266 yards and a touchdown against UCLA. He showed off his athleticism by leaping over a defender at California and making a sensational one-handed catch against Colorado in Husky Stadium.

In his UW career, he has an even 50 receptions for 503 yards and a pair of scores.

In the above video, Culp spoke about taking some time to consider all of his options before he played in the Apple Cup against Washington State.

The tight end will join ZTF and Letuligasenoa as one of those rare and experienced sixth-year seniors who joined the Huskies for the 2018 season and is still around.

After redshirting, Culp has appeared in 39 UW games and started 17 times and he's considered an NFL prospect whenever that time comes.

