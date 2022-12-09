Skip to main content

DeBoer Named Coach of the Year on AP All-Pac-12 Team

Six Husky players singled out, three for first-team accolades.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Associated Press released its All-Pac-12 postseason football team earlier this week and rewarded six University of Washington players and Husky coach Kalen DeBoer.

After sharing the award with Oregon State's Jonathan Smith on the coaches-voted Pac-12 team, DeBoer alone was selected Coach of the Year by the national wire service.

Husky offensive guard Jaxson Kirkland, wide receiver Rome Odunze and edge rusher Jeremiah Martin earned first-team recognition from the AP, while quarterback Michael Penix Jr., offensive guard Henry Bainivalu and edge rusher Bralen Trice turned up on the second team.

DeBoer has enjoyed a sensational first season for the UW, rebuilding a 4-8 program from 2021 into a 10-2 team now bound for the Alamo Bowl for a Dec. 29 game against Texas.

The 6-foot-7, 340-pound Kirkland from Vancouver, Washington, continued to pile up individual recognition with a first-team All-Pac-12 accolade, of which he has received numerous times from different entities over the past three seasons.

Odunze has begun to draw a lot of attention for catching 70 passes for 1,088 yards and 7 touchdowns.

A Texas A&M transfer last year, the 6-foot-4, 267-pound Martin ranked among the league leaders in sacks with 8.5. 

UW PLAYERS ON AP ALL-PAC-12 TEAM

FIRST UNIT

Jaxson Kirkland, OG, Sr., 6-7, 340, Vancouver, Wash.

Rome Odunze, WR, So., 6-3, 201, Las Vegas

Jeremiah Martin, ER, Sr., 6-4, 267, San Bernardino, Calif.

SECOND UNIT

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Jr., 6-3, 213, Tampa, Fla.

Henry Bainivalu, OG, Sr., 6-7, 307, Sammamish, Wash.

Bralen Trice, ER, So., 6-4, 269, Phoenix

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kalen DeBoer, UW, 1st year

Penix, who leads the nation in passing with 4,354 yards, was named to AP's second unit, trailing only USC quarterback Caleb Williams, the first-teamer and Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Bainivalu was named second-team All-Pac-12 by the AP, playing at the guard spot opposite Kirkland for an offense that averages 40.8 points and 521.7 yards per game.

Trice, becoming a full-time starter for the first time this season, collected 8 sacks for the Huskies, earning himself a second-unit spot. 

To see the entire Associated Press All-Pac-12 team, click this link. 

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

Have a question, direct message me on Facebook or Twitter or at danraley580@gmail.com

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Michael Penix Jr. finished eighth in the Heisman balloting.
Football

UW's Penix Finishes Eighth in Heisman Trophy Balloting

By Dan Raley
Gonzaga's Rasir Bolton speaks to the crowd at the Kennel at their opening scrimmage.
Basketball

Huskies Play at Gonzaga, Looking for Hoop Breakthrough

By Dan Raley
Steve Sarkisian spent five seasons coaching at the UW.
Football

Sarkisian Says UW Fell Just Few Plays Shy of Being CFP Team

By Dan Raley
Steve Sarkisian sat with Kalen DeBoer for Alamo Bowl questions.
Football

Past and Present Husky Football Coaches Share Spotlight at Alamo Bowl

By Dan Raley
Rome Ondunze scores the first of two touchdowns at UCLA.
Football

4 Huskies Earn Pro Football Focus All-America Recognition

By Dan Raley
Cam Bright and Alphonzo Tuputala high-five on game day.
Football

What Sophomore Jinx? 3 UW Players Who Exceeded Expectations

By Dan Raley
Bryce Underwood celebrates a second consecutive state championship.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer Scholarship to No. 1-Rated QB for Class of 2025

By Dan Raley
Cincere Rhaney has a UW offer.
Football

UW Offers L.A. Back With Different Body Type Than It Usually Prefers

By Dan Raley