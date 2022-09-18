DeBoer's Huskies Are For Real, Manhandle Michigan State

Sonny Sixkiller needed four plays in 1970 to shock Michigan State with an instant touchdown pass on the way to a 26-point victory.

On Saturday, the Michael Penix Jr.-led University of Washington football team took a little more time than that, requiring eight plays to get the scoreboard flickering — you know, inflation and all — but the effect was identical as the Huskies churned out an uproarious 39-28 victory at Husky Stadium.

The Kalen DeBoer era firmly established deep roots in Montlake on this afternoon with a lopsided outcome over a touted Big Ten team on a national ABC-TV broadcast before a loud and enthusiastic crowd.

After a pair of mismatch wins to open the season, the Huskies (3-0) showed the college football world they can not only score on anyone but beat them, too.

If Michigan State (2-1) runs into Penix any time again, it will be too soon.

The Indiana transfer, well acquainted with the Spartans after playing them twice before, had more completions (18) and yards (278) at halftime than Sixkiller in his entire debut and just as many touchdown throws (3). He was just getting warmed up.

Michael Penix Jr. celebrates a Husky touchdown. Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

On the first drive of the game, the cool lefty was ever so precise as he directed the Huskies 77 yards down the field in those eight plays for a 9-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Lynn Polk, the first of two scores for them in the opening half and three altogether.

Penix put his team in scoring position with a 47-yard pass to Jalen McMillan on the Michigan State 7 that was just out of the reach of Spartans nickelback Chester Kimbrough.

The Huskies needed just 3:48 to get things rolling.

They got stymied on their second drive by moving 71 yards to the Michigan State 1, only to be denied on four running plays by an extra stout defensive effort led by defensive tackle Simeon Barrow. The UW went 0, 0, -1 and 0 with Penix getting dropped on fourth down. This actually would happen in the fourth quarter, too.

Undaunted, the Huskies earned a safety a play later when Spartans tailback Jarek Broussard couldn't get out of the end zone and fell down.

Starting at midfield after the Michigan State free kick went out of bounds, Penix took the Huskies in for another score in a snappy six plays. He put his team on the Michigan State 3 with a 37-yard pass to tight end Jack Westover and two plays later handed off to Cam Davis for a 1-yard scoring run over left guard.

Barely a minute into the second quarter, and after Sixkiller and his family had come out on the field to be saluted by an appreciative crowd, the Huskies led 16-0.

They got the ball back after stopping the visitors and moved 60 yards for a 19-yard scoring pass to running back Wayne Taulapapa, who made caught the ball on the 1 under heavy coverage and reached it over the goal line. The extra-point snap was botched. UW 22, Michigan State 0.

Michigan State finally got untracked and, in typical Big Ten fashion, moved 75 yards in 15 plays over 7:02 for a 7-yard TD pass from Payton Thorne to Keon Coleman, a ball that newly installed corner Julius Irvin nearly intercepted. Those two Spartans also hooked up for a two-point conversion pass and the UW lead was 22-8 with 1:22 left in the half.

Just enough time for Penix to get the Huskies into the end zone for a fourth score. He moved his team 65 yards in eight plays and threw a 17-yard TD pass to Polk in the left corner of the end zone with a bare four seconds remaining for a 29-8 halftime lead.

Ja'Lynn Polk had three touchdown catches against Michigan State. Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

Coming out of the break, Michigan State tried to make a game of it with an eight-play, 75-yard drive, capped off by 17-yard TD pass to Trey Mosley from Thorne. A two-point conversation pass failed and it was 29-14.

Leave to the Huskies to respond with what equated to a forearm smash. They went 73 yards in four plays and scored on Penix's 53-yard dart to Polk ,taking a lot of air out of the Spartans in the process. That upped the lead back to 36-14.

Penix finished with 24 completions in 40 throws for 397 yards and the 4 scores. Polk caught 6 passes for 153 yards and his trifecta of six-pointers. The Huskies finished with 503 yards of total offense.

Early in the fourth quarter, Michigan State held the Huskies on another goal-line stand, permitting 1, 0, 0 and 0 yards on runs, with Penix getting dropped again.

The UW nearly got another safety with Husky hybrid Dom Hampton blitzing off the corner and nearly dropping Thorne in the back of the end zone. Instead, he forced the Spartans quarterback to throw an interception to Irvin at the Spartans 11.

Peyton Henry's 26-yard field goal pushed the Husky lead to 39-14 and the UW withstood a couple of late Michigan State touchdowns.

The students rushed the field, engulfing Penix, who for the first time invited someone to tackle him.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @UWFanNation