Details for UW Intrasquad Football Game Revealed

Three and a half weeks from the Husky season opener, we interrupt regular programming for this commercial moment.
On Saturday, Aug. 17, the University of Washington will host what amounts to a football meet-and-greet event specifically to raise money to pay the players through name, image and likeness opportunities -- a financial aspect of the college game deemed permissible by the NCAA and not going away anytime soon.
Whereas a year ago Kalen DeBoer's staff held a team scrimmage in private -- what, running back Cam Davis and offensive guard Gaard Memmelaar got hurt? -- the UW will throw open the gates for a 90-minute intrasquad or mock game and numerous on-field interactions with current coach Jedd Fisch, the players and even other UW athletic teams. The football game begins at 6:30 p.m.
The cost of admission for this event is $60 for an adult, $35 for youth, with a $10 NIL donation -- which includes a meal -- or people can view the abbreviated game by obtaining free tickets, with everyone relegated to the 100 level on a first-come, first-served basis.
Before opening fall camp, Fisch gave what amounted to a state of the union address for joining the Big Ten Conference, specifically discussing the money end.
"When you're looking at the teams we'll be going against every week, you're talking about great infrastructure, great financial situations, you're talking about programs that are extremely invested in their NIL, in their facilities and in their football team and their operations," Fisch said. "We're really excited about stepping on the field with them. It's certainly different."
Activities on Aug. 17 begin at 4 p.m. on the East practice field located between Husky stadium and Lake Washington, with Fisch speaking to the fans. Stadium gates open at 5:30, followed by the intrasquad game an hour later. Fans will receive field access to interact with players, similar to what takes place following the spring game, from 8 to 9 p.m.
