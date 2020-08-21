Do the Pac-12, Big Ten Know Something the Others Don't?

A college quarterback is diagnosed with a COVID-related heart condition. Georgia State's Mikele Colasurdo publicly made this announcement on Thursday and won't participate in football this season. While his is not a name such as Justin Fields or Trevor Lawrence, Colasurdo is talented in his right.

He has the potential to be one of that school's great ones after being named the 2019 South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year by leading his 3A high school team to a 15-0 record and accounting for 51 touchdowns and more than 3,000 passing yards.

But how does this pertain to the Washington Huskies?

When the Pac-12 announced it wouldn't have a football season this fall, let alone any sports, until January 1, 2021 at the earliest, it caused an uproar. People screamed, cursed and called the decision a joke. Yet others were more forgiving of the decision, thinking of the health of the players, coaches and fans.

The question is this: Do the Pac-12 and the Big Ten know something the other conferences don't?

They're the only Power 5 conferences to postpone their seasons because of COVID-19 and how it pertains to the health and safety of all involved. With no vaccine yet, precautions are limited. Unfortunately, one of them is to forgo the fall football season.

It appears the experts, doctors and schools in the Pac-12 and Big Ten did their homework on this and determined it wouldn't be safe to continue with football practices and a season.

Are the three conferences pushing ahead simply choosing to turn a blind eye to the situation at hand?

A University of Florida football player has called out his own program for allegedly lying about tests and withholding information on people who have showed positive results.

With players opting out and programs such as the University of Oklahoma reconsidering holding a fall season, along with this new information about Mikele Colasurdo thrown into the mix, will this push everyone to get on board with the Pac-12 and Big Ten?

Or are they still willing to risk it all?

To answer my original question, on whether the Pac-12 and Big Ten know more about the virus than the SEC, ACC and Big 12, it's possible.

Was postponing the fall season to 2021 the right thing to do? It seems right.

The bigger question here: If there's any lingering doubt, is playing football worth the risk of these young athletes ?

The answer is no.