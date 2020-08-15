Draco Bynum is All Business for the Huskies — Just Check is LinkedIn Page

Rushing off the edge, Draco Bynum takes his position, gets ready to move on the snap — and could hand out a business card.

The sophomore defensive end from Wilsonville, Oregon, is one of the few if not the only one on the University of Washington football roster who carries a detailed LinkedIn page.

With his digital job history, Bynum lists himself as a student-athlete for 11 years. Brings a variety of transferable skills. Counts 66 connections. Lists the Financial Times and the Business Insider among his pressing interests.

"I have innate leadership ability and communication skills as well as a willingness to learn and adapt," Bynum wrote about himself.

As he flattens the quarterback, the Husky defender might suggest they have lunch soon so he can explain his method for making the guy miserable.

If it's not clear, the 6-foot-4, 265-pound Bynum is all business. In the long run, he's probably management material. But first, he'd like to be a UW starter or more regular contributor whenever football is permitted to resume in the face of a persistent pandemic.

"I have learned how to effectively manage my time while being a full-time student on the football team at the University of Washington," he added in his LinkedIn bio, "as well as sharpened my discipline and accountability to myself and to my teammates and fellow students."

With a first name that means "dragon" in Latin and one that has been made famous in the Harry Potter movies, Draco simply is a highly motivated guy. When he signed with the UW, he spoke about pursuing medical school. Business appears to have changed his mind.

Football-wise, he's got his work cut out for him. He's part of the most stacked and talented position area on this Husky team. He's one of nine UW defensive linemen competing for two slots and who each carry credentials that would look good on, well, a LinkedIn page.

Bynum has three UW game appearances on his resume now, including last year's Las Vegas Bowl, and he's looking for additional experience.

A three-star recruit, he drew modest recruiting attention until he attended the 2017 Big Man Challenge in Los Angeles, which was a show of strength and agility skills — and he won.

With 18 scholarship offers in hand, Bynum picked the Huskies over Nebraska a week after attending the Cornhuskers' spring game.

He cited three reasons for choosing the UW: 1) a team culture that would make him proud; 2) a coaching staff that cared; and 3) a school that would support him thereafter.

"Washington checked off those boxes in a way no other school ever could," he said told a recruiting analyst.

Two years into his college football career, Bynum no doubt continually assesses his own progress. Has likely has pie charts tacked to the wall. Maybe goals tucked in his wallet.

Check his LinkedIn profile in another year, and it should have plenty of new entries.

Accomplishments. Connections. Goals. Interests. Minutes. Tackless.

SUMMARY: Bynum won't get anything handed to him. The Huskies have stockpiled their DL talent pretty high. But he's part of it.

GRADE (1 to 5): Bynum gets a 3. He might be physically stronger than his peers. With his LinkedIn page, he's already networking. It's going to take something extra for him to succeed.

