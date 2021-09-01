Dressing for Success, Huskies To Wear 1991 Throwback Uniforms This Season

Jaxson Kirkland and his teammates will pull on the national championship colors, decals and block numbers.

The all-white uniforms previously didn't really catch on, resembling bland Penn State way too much. The all-black threads were motivational enough yet not so much creative, because a lot of college football teams go that route.

Choosing something historical and baseline, the University of Washington announced this week that the football team will pull on 1991 throwback jerseys and accessories at least one time this coming season, honoring the national championship Huskies on their 30-year anniversary.

Which means offensive tackle and team leader Jaxson Kirkland will pull on a uniform very similar to what his dad, Dean Kirkland, wore from 1987 to 1990. The All-Pac-10 guard won a Rose Bowl dressed in that attire for coach Don James but graduated a season before the 12-0 run.

It's the same No. 51 for the Kirklands. Same shades of purple and gold. Definitely dressed for success.

"Talk about surreal," the younger Kirkland said, learning about this following practice this week. "That's pretty cool. I'm fired up."

The school not revealed the game for the unveiling of these Husky throwbacks, but one can presume it will be for one of the final six home games, for maximum exposure and effect against a Pac-12 opponent at home.

"I'm looking forward to doing that," Kirkland said, again deferring to his dad. "Sheesh, I'm wearing the same number as him. That's going to be a very cool Saturday ... or Friday."

To honor the '91 Huskies, the throwback uniforms will be presented with the same block numbers, the classic purple and white colors, yet a brighter shade of gold than in use now that matches the pant color of the champs. A "panting Husky" decal will be affixed to the hip area of the pants and on the side of the gold helmet.

The Huskies have experimented with the aforementioned full-block colors of white, black and purple and various combinations of purple and other colors, but most fans prefer the traditional purple and gold look.

It's always been felt that the best teams such as USC, Ohio State, Alabama and Texas, to name a few, don't mess around too much with the look.

